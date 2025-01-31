Is Angel Reese playing tonight against Phantom BC? Latest on Rose BC star's status (Unrivaled 2025, Jan 31)

Rose BC, Angel Reese's squad on Unrivaled, is scheduled to battle the Phantom BC on Friday. There has been no indication that Reese won't be suiting up, so fans can expect to see her in her usual spot in the starting lineup next to Kahleah Copper and Chelsea Gray.

The Rose are 1-3 to start the season and take on the Phantom who have a similar record. Reese has played in all four games and averaged 10.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists.

During the Rose's first and only win of the season against the Mist on Saturday, Reese scored four points and grabbed six boards. Copper scored 18, while Gray added 12.

However, the best scorer on the team was Lexie Hull, who came off the bench and scored a team-high 19 points. Meanwhile, Azura Stevens contributed 16. The Rose beat the Mist 71-66 to log their first win of the season.

They couldn't continue their winning ways, as they fell to the Laces on Monday. Angel Reese was the second-highest scorer on the team with 17 points and also grabbed seven boards. Brittney Sykes came off the bench to lead the team in scoring, with 18 points. She and Reese were the only two players to score in double figures.

Laces stars Kayla McBride and Tiffany Hayes were on fire for their team, scoring 31 and 24 points, respectively, to lead their squad to a 71-64 victory.

Angel Reese and the Rose BC show off their verticals in an Instagram reel

While Angel Reese and the rest of her Rose BC teammates are all business on the court, they often show their lighter side when not playing. Rose players tested their verticals against one another on Instagram.

Sharpshooter Lexie Hull went first, who went up to graze the rim with one hand. She was followed by Chelsea Gray, who started by stretching. However, she was unable to tap the rim as she elevated. Brittney "Slim" Sykes went next, who proceeded to do a brief rim hang with both hands on touching the rim.

Angel Reese went next, jumping up to do a rim hang of her own, albeit with one hand. When she landed, she proceeded to check if her nails were okay while also dapping up Hull.

Azura Stevens took it to the next level by running up before elevating for a two-handed rim hang, which she held a bit longer than the others. Gray tried again, but this time, she hung on and climbed the net to tap the rim.

Kahleah Copper decided not to participate, and a caption popped up joking that she was too old to dunk. Instead, she opted to get a piggyback ride from Angel Reese.

