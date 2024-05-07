Is Breanna Stewart playing tonight against the Chicago Sky? Latest on the reigning MVP's status (May 7)

Breanna Stewart is available to play for the New York Liberty as they face the Chicago Sky for their first of two preseason games in Chicago on Tuesday.

Stewart and the New York Liberty fell to the Las Vegas Aces in the 2023 WNBA Finals. However, Breanna Stewart secured the WNBA MVP for the season with her spectacular all-around performance.

The reigning WNBA MVP concluded the previous regular season averaging 23.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.6 blocks to lead the Liberty to a 32-8 record, clinching the second seed. Stewart also shot 46.5% from the field including 35.5% from beyond the arc.

Breanna Stewart's stats vs. Chicago Sky

Breanna Stewart has played 20 career games against the Chicago Sky and has won 13 of them. The two-time WNBA champion has averaged 22.3 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game against the Sky across the 20 games.

Stewart also averaged 21.5 points, 12.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.5 blocks as the New York Liberty secured a 3-1 record against the Chicago Sky in the 2023–24 regular season series.

Stewart and the Liberty clinched victory 86-69 the last time they faced the Sky, which was the third-last game in the Liberty's 2023-24 regular season. Stewart registered 26 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, one steal, and two blocks in the game to lead the Liberty's winning effort.

However, this time around, the Chicago Sky boasts an enhanced roster after the 2024 WNBA draft. With the third and seventh picks in the draft, the Sky acquired Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese, respectively, to their team, both of whom bring their own unique talents to the court.

Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty will look to gain winning momentum ahead of the 2024-25 WNBA season with a victory over the Chicago Sky in their first preseason game.

How to watch New York Liberty vs. Chicago Sky?

The preseason matchup between the New York Liberty and the Chicago Sky is scheduled to tipoff at 8:00 p.m. ET at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago on Tuesday.

The Liberty-Sky preseason game will not be available on national TV or any major streaming platform. Fans can get the WNBA League Pass on a subscription basis to stream the game live online.