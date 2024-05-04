Angel Reese vows to get Reebok back in the game - “They didn’t have a women's basketball player, a face, I wanted to be that”

During an Instagram live session on Thursday, the Chicago Sky's latest star addition, Angel Reese vowed to get Reebok back in the women's basketball apparel game, which is dominated by Nike. The 7th overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft also shared why she chose to sign with Reebok over other companies during the live session.

"So many different shoe companies wanted to work with me that I chose Reebok," Reese said. "What was it about Reebok? One, they didn't have a women's basketball player, a face, so I wanted to be that.

"Two, Shaq, you know my relationship with Shaq. And three, I like how they were branding everything, and they're letting me be the creative behind everything I want to do. I have my own shoe line coming out, merch, that y'all can be able to shop and like, stuff to our age.

"Y'all like what I wear, y'all like how I dress, y'all like my style so I wanted to incorporate that into Reebok. I want people wear my shoes, I'mma have a shoes probably in a couple of years, my own shoe, maybe like two years, once I'm in the league like hooping and stuff," Angel Reese continued.

"I wanted to be a priority because I could have signed easily with Nike, I could have signed with Jordan but everybody doing that. Y'all know I don't like doing what everybody do. I like to do the complete opposite. I'm bringing Reebok back."

The former LSU star signed the endorsement deal with Reebok in October last year, before her final college basketball season. According to Reese, NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, who had recently become Reebok's president of basketball, was influential in facilitating the deal.

Angel Reese makes her preseason debut in the WNBA

Angel Reese made her debut for the Chicago Sky in their preseason opener against the Minnesota Lynx on Friday. Reese played 24 minutes, shooting 2-for-7 from the field and converting 9-of-10 free throws for 13 points. She also had nine rebounds, two steals and one block. The Sky were beaten 92-81 by the Lynx.

Angel Reese and her former opponent-turned-teammate Kamilla Cardoso, who was selected third overall by the Sky, showed fans how they're getting along with the Chicago Sky on the WNBA stage in the first of two preseason games.

However, their official debut in the WNBA will be on May 15, as the Chicago Sky face the Dallas Wings for their first game of the 2024–25 WNBA regular season.