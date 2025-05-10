Caitlin Clark has indicated that she's available to play for the Indiana Fever as they face the Atlanta Dream on Saturday in their final preseason matchup. The Fever star said on Friday that she feels good and is "excited to get out there and play again tomorrow."

Clark had missed the Fever's preseason opener earlier this month due to a left leg injury. However, she made her preseason debut against Team Brazil during her Carver-Hawkeye homecoming on Sunday, leading the Fever to a landslide 108-44 victory.

While the star guard didn't show any visible issues during the game, she was reported to have been limited during practice afterward.

"She's been limited in practice, so we're still very cautious about working her way back and really letting her body kind of tell her how much she's able to do," Fever coach Stephanie White said on Wednesday. "We're really relying on the training staff, and she's making great progress."

The upcoming matchup is scheduled to tip off at 3 p.m. ET at Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia. It will be aired locally on PeachtreeTV and can be streamed live on the WNBA League Pass.

Caitlin Clark on handling pressure ahead of 2025 WNBA season

Caitlin Clark is coming off a historic rookie campaign, breaking several WNBA records and also leading the Indiana Fever to their first playoff appearance since 2016.

The Fever made big moves in the offseason to get Clark the necessary support to lead them to a deep run in 2025, further increasing expectations from fans.

Speaking to reporters after a practice session on Thursday, Clark shared how she and the Fever handle the increased pressure to perform in the upcoming season.

"There's always expectations and pressure to perform ... We understand the spotlight," Clark said. "People expect this team to win, and that's exactly what we want to do for our fans and this organization.

"Me personally, I wouldn’t want it any other way," Clark added. "We get to show up every single night, and there's people cheering for us. And you get to play the game you love. So, if there is that pressure, it’s just something you embrace. ... You just rise to the occasion because you wouldn’t want it any other way."

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever kick off their 2025 regular season against the Chicago Sky on May 17.

