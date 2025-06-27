Is DiJonai Carrington playing tonight against Indiana Fever? Latest on Dallas Wings star's status (June 27)

DiJonai Carrington has been nursing a rib injury, causing her to miss the last two games for the Dallas Wings. For their game against the Indiana Fever on June 27, it seemed like Carrington would sit out against the Caitlin Clark-led squad.

According to a report by ClutchPoints' Joey Mistretta, Carrington is doubtful to play for the Wings against the Fever due to the same rib injury she has been nursing. Carrington also did not practice the day before the game, making her status even more bleak for the game.

Carrington is one of the five players the Wings would miss against the Fever, as Luisa Geiselsoder, Ty Harris (left knee), Teaira McCowan and Maddy Siegrist are out for the game. Giselsoder and McCowan were ruled out due to national team obligations, while Harris and Siegrist deal with knee injuries.

Carrington has been a solid contributor for the Wings, averaging 11.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.4 steals per game this season. She is coming off her best season in her career last year with the Connecticut Sun, where she was named the Most Improved Player.

The game against the Fever would have been Carrington and Clark's first meeting since their heated first-round matchup when she was still playing for the Sun last year.

Her absence is a major blow for the Dallas Wings, but the team has won three of its last four outings to improve to 4-12.

Without Carrington, Wings’ stars Paige Bueckers and Arike Ogunbowale are expected to shoulder more offensive load to topple the Fever. It will be the first clash between Clark and Bueckers, who were the top picks of the past two WNBA drafts.

Where to watch Dallas Wings vs. Indiana Fever?

The Dallas Wings-Indiana Fever game will be broadcast via ION and will tip off at 7:30 PM Eastern time. The game will be at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, giving the Wings the home-court edge.

It will also be available for streaming on FuboTV and the WNBA League Pass. This will be both squads’ first meeting this season. They are set to face off three more times after this game.

