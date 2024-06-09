Is Jackie Young playing tonight vs LA Sparks? Exploring latest on status of Las Vegas Aces' star guard (June 9)

Las Vegas Aces' star point guard Jackie Young will miss the team's game against LA Sparks on June 9. The 26-year-old Young is sidelined for the game against Sparks with "illness" as per Rotowire. Young featured in Las Vegas Aces' previous game against Seattle Storm despite not being 100%.

With Chelsea Gray already out, Jackie Young's absence will further increase head coach Becky Hammon's headache. Young has played in all the eight matches for the Aces this season so far. On Sunday, the talented floor general will miss her first game of the season.

In Gray's absence, Young has gelled sublimely with the players in the Las Vegas Aces starting lineup. Young has played a pivotal role in making Vegas one of the best offensive teams in the league.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Las Vegas Aces have the 3rd-best offensive rating of 102.6 in this season's WNBA. While A'ja Wilson has done the bulk of scoring for the team, Jackie Young has been the primary facilitator on the court along with being the 3rd-leading scorer on the team.

Young is leading Las Vegas in assists, averaging seven dimes per game. She is currently 3rd in the league in that category after leading the league to start the season.

Overall, Young is averaging 18.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 7 assists for Las Vegas this season after playing 8 games. She is also averaging 1.1 steals per game. Young's stellar start to the season has reportedly earned her a place in Team USA's roster for the upcoming Paris Olympics.

Las Vegas Aces eye bounce-back win

Becky Hammon's group lost their previous WNBA game against the Seattle Storm. It was the third loss of the season for the defending champions, who are currently third in the Western Conference with a 5-3 record after eight games.

Against the Sparks on Sunday, Vegas would be desperate to return to winning ways and secure an important win. With Jackie Young out with illness, the onus will fall on A'ja Wilson, who has been on a tear this season.

Wilson is leading the league in scoring, averaging 28 points per game. The reigning Finals MVP is also leading the league in rebounds with 12.3 boards per game.

Kelsey Plum has been solid for the Aces as well, averaging 18.8 points per game. Plum is the 2nd-leading scorer for the franchise this season. In Young's absence on Sunday, Plum too would need to pick up some slack on the offensive end while also creating scoring opportunities for others.