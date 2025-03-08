  • home icon
  Is Kate Martin playing tonight against Mist BC? Latest on Laces guard's availability for Unrivaled (Mar. 8)

Is Kate Martin playing tonight against Mist BC? Latest on Laces guard's availability for Unrivaled (Mar. 8)

By Mathews Kannanthara
Modified Mar 08, 2025 10:40 GMT
Laces v Lunar Owls - Unrivaled 2025 - Source: Getty
Is Kate Martin playing tonight against Mist BC? Latest on Laces guard's availability for Unrivaled (Mar. 8) (Image: GETTY)

Kate Martin is questionable to play for the Laces BC as they take on the Mist BC on Saturday for their third and final encounter in the Unrivaled regular season. The Laces guard is nursing a left leg injury which has kept her out from participating in the team's last six games.

WNBA reporter Meghan L. Hall previously shared that Martin is hopeful of making her return towards the end of the season. However, with just one regular season game left for the Laces, there has been no further update on the 24-year-old's playing status.

"Kate Martin and Kahleah Copper are not expected to be on the bench during upcoming games as they continue to rehab from injuries," Hall tweeted. "They are expected to return to towards the end of the season."
Kate Martin has averaged 7.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.2 steals across the six games she's played in Unrivaled's inaugural season.

The Laces stand third in the six-team league with a 6-6 record and winning the upcoming contest will clinch them a spot in the semifinal round. They are coming off a 73-59 win against the Phantom BC on Friday with Kayla McBride leading their victory charge with 25 points, four rebounds, five assists, and a block.

Kate Martin shares her pick for Unrivaled MVP

As the regular season of Unrivaled's debut nears its end, the Laces BC's Instagram handle shared a post, encouraging fans to vote for Kayla McBride for the league MVP honor. According to Unrivaled, the MVP will be chosen by the fans, media, Unrivaled coaches and players.

Reacting to the post, Kate Martin took to the comment section to relay her pick for the MVP honor.

"My MVP," Martin commented on the post.
Image: @lacesbc IG
Image: @lacesbc IG

McBride showered love on Martin for her support in her response to the comment.

"Well i don’t need anyone else to say it then, miss you already."
Image: @lacesbc IG
Image: @lacesbc IG

Kayla McBride is averaging 22.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.1 steals across the 10 games she played so far. She has been pivotal for the injury-riddled Laces to have a good shot at making the playoffs this season.

However, Napheesa Collier is currently the Unrivaled MVP frontrunner as she's averaging a league-high 25.5 points and 2.0 steals across 13 games played. She's also averaging 10.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.3 blocks per game, leading the Lunar Owls BC to the top spot with a 12-1 record.

Edited by Debasish
