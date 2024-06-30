Is Napheesa Collier playing vs Chicago Sky? Exploring the latest on status of Minnesota Lynx's superstar (June 30)

Minnesota Lynx superstar Napheesa Collier is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Chicago Sky and is listed as a game-time decision for their road matchup. Her participation is uncertain owing to a right wrist injury. The 3-time All-star played nearly the entire previous game against the Dallas Wings and missed just 25 seconds of action.

The athlete has been extremely durable this season, playing in all 17 games for the Western Conference franchise while averaging high minutes. For the first time this season, Napheesa Collier is facing the likelihood of missing a game. It would be a big blow for the Minnesota Lynx if the Commissioner's Cup MVP spent the entire Sunday game on the sidelines.

Napheesa Collier's 2024 WNBA season

The Lynx's charismatic forward has led the team's charge from the front. While A'ja Wilson leads the MVP race, Collier is possibly ranked second in the race for the prestigious award. Her hallmark this season has been her consistency in production game after game.

Napheesa Collier has filled the stat sheet in every game, helping Minnesota top the Western Conference standings with a 13-4 record. She is averaging 21.4 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists. Her excellence on the offensive side of the ball hasn't impacted her involvement in defense, as she is averaging 2.2 steals and 1.4 blocks per game.

She is also averaging the 4th-most minutes per game (35.1) and has been efficient when it comes to scoring buckets. The athlete is shooting 46.9% from the field, including 30.8% from the 3-point range. Collier leads all Lynx players in points, rebounds and steals.

Lynx faithful are hopeful that Collier can shrug off her injury in time to play against the Chicago Sky on Sunday. Apart from doubts over Collier's participation, Minnesota will have its entire roster available to play against the Sky.

Where to watch Minnesota Lynx vs. Chicago Sky

The Minnesota Lynx vs. Chicago Sky will be broadcast live on ESPN 3, The U and Bally Sports North Extra. The game will be streamed live on the WNBA League Pass.

The Lynx are favored to win the contest against the spirited Sky team. The chances would only increase if Napheesa Collier is fit to marshal her troops on the court.