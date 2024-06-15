WATCH: Napheesa Collier's daughter steals the show at Lynx post game press conference 

Napheesa Collier starred in the Minnesota Lynx’s latest 81-76 victory over LA Sparks, scoring 30 points with six rebounds and two assists. Despite the spotlight on her, it was her young daughter, Mila, born in May 2022, who stole the show during the post-game press conference.

In a video shared on X, Mila could be seen interrupting her mother multiple times, albeit in the form of some cooing. She even tried to grab the microphone and pull it towards her a couple of times, but each time Collier gently stopped her.

The heartwarming clip brought forth laughter from the reporters, even as Collier seemed engrossed in the press conference where she talked about how her team still has plenty of room to improve.

In their game against LA, the Lynx started slowly and ended their first quarter with an 11-point deficit. However, an impressive fightback saw the game finish in the Lynx’ favor. Besides Collier's team-high points, she produced a franchise-high of eight steals, the most by any WNBA player since 2016.

Napheesa Collier stars as Minnesota Lynx continue rampant WNBA form

13 games in, the Lynx find themselves with a 10-3 record, showing a balance between offense and defense. The team has heavily relied on Kayla McBride and Napheesa Collier on the offensive end of the court. While Collier is averaging 20.8 points and 10.8 rebounds per game, McBride is going at 17.8 per game, along with 3.8 assists and 2.6 rebounds.

The Lynx is also heading to the Commissioner’s Cup Final and will take on defending champions New York Liberty. Regarding this, Napheesa Collier was optimistic about her team’s immediate future:

“It feels good. I mean, we are in the Commissioner’s Cup Finals, we are the top team in the West, and we have so much room to grow. Definitely, we are playing well, but we can play even better. Like, promising. We can still clean up our turnovers, we can still clean up them by scoring on paint.

"So definitely, I feel like that is a good place to be in, where you or on a high, and you can get even better than you are. So, I am excited to grow even more as the season goes on.” (Via startribune.com)

The Finals, scheduled for June 25 in New York, will be a challenge for Minnesota despite the team's prior regular-season victory over the Liberty in late May. The team aims to build on their strong start to the season and continue growing.