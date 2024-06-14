LA Sparks vs Minnesota Lynx | Prediction and odds (June 14. 2024) 

The LA Sparks versus Minnesota Lynx matchup is one of just two games the WNBA has slated for Friday. This is the second meeting between both teams this season with the Lynx dominating the Sparks during their first encounter, 86-62.

The LA Sparks failed to get into a three-game winning streak after falling to the Seattle Storm in their previous matchup, 95-79. They are currently fifth in the WNBA Western Conference with a record of 4-8.

On the other side of the fence, the Minnesota Lynx are the hottest team in the Western Conference, leading the pack with a 9-3 record. Minnesota will look to extend their winning streak to three after defeating the defending champions Las Vegas Aces 100-86.

LA Sparks vs. Minnesota Lynx schedule and odds

The LA Sparks versus Minnesota Lynx matchup will take place at Target Center. AN online live stream is one of the ways to watch the game, with a WNBA League Pass offering different subscription rates.

Moneyline: Sparks (+700) vs Lnyx (-1100)

Spread: Sparks +13.5 (-110) vs Lynx -13.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Sparks (o159.5) vs Lynx (u159.5)

LA Sparks vs. Minnesota Lynx preview

The Minnesota Lynx proved through their recent 14-point win against the Aces on their home court that they are serious contenders this season.

Kayla McBride led the team with 16 points, followed by Bridgett Charleton and Courtney Williams with 15 each. Nahpeesa Collier had an all-around game with 14 points, six rebounds, six assists and two blocks.

Meanwhile, the LA Sparks have adjusted well to their new core after scoring back-to-back wins over the Dallas Wings and Las Vegas Aces. Their momentum was halted by the Seattle Storm in a 95-79 loss on Wednesday, but they are looking to bounce back behind their rookie tandem of Rickea Jackson and Cameron Brink.

LA Sparks vs. Minnesota Lynx injury report and starting lineups

The LA Sparks are reporting that Azura Stevens is still out of their lineup but is expected to be back with the team soon. Rookies Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson will likely form the frontcourt tandem along with center Kia Nurse while Dearica Hemby and Layshia Clarendon are the guards.

Expected starting lineup: G - Dearica Hemby, G - Layshia Clarendon, F - Rickea Jackson, F - Cameron Brink, C - Kia Nurse

Meanwhile, Diamond Miller is still out with a knee injury and is the only Lynx player on the roster sidelined for the game. Napheesa Collier is expected to lead the team along with Kayla McBride at the wing.

Expected starting lineup: G - Courtney Williams, G - Kayla McBride, F - Napheesa Collier, F - Alanna Smith, C - Bridget Charleton

LA Sparks vs. Minnesota Lynx prediction

With the way the Minnesota Lynx are playing, there seems a slim chance that the LA Sparks could cause an upset win, especially since they are the visiting team. The spread of 13.5 points should be covered while the total of this game should go under just like in their previous encounter.