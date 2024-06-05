Why is Diamond Miller not playing vs Sparks? Latest injury update for Lynx forward (June 5)

The Minnesota Lynx have only lost two matches in their first eight games of the WNBA season and are doing it without Diamond Miller in the last five. They're about to take on the Los Angeles Sparks inside the halls of Crypto.com Arena in California.

In the most recent injury report from the Lynx camp, Miller is still marked as out with no timeline yet to return from suffering a knee injury. She remains sidelined for the sixth straight game against the LA Sparks.

Without Diamond Miller, the predicted starting lineup for the Minnesota Lynx against the Sparks will have Alana Smith, Napheesa Collier and Bridget Charleton forming the frontcourt while Kayla McBride and Courtney Williams are the guards.

What happened to Diamond Miller?

After her rookie year, Diamond Miller got to play overseas with the SERCO UNI Gyor in the women's Euroleague. That stint gave the second overall pick in the 2023 WNBA draft a major injury in her left knee, which needed to be surgically repaired.

However, as she is trying to make a full comeback, her right knee got injured this time around. The team made a public statement regarding the status of Miller's recent injury.

"Miller underwent a successful surgical procedure performed by Christopher Camp on her right knee and will now begin rehabilitation in preparation for her return to the court. A definitive timetable has not been set and further updates on her progress will be provided when available," said the team statement.

Playing just limited minutes in her first three games of the season, Diamond Miller slowed down after a successful rookie campaign to 4.3 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists. She also struggled shooting the ball, doing only 27.8% and splitting her free throws at 50%.

The last game she played was against the Connecticut Sun on May 24 where she tallied two points, two assists and one turnover.

How to watch Minnesota Lynx vs Los Angeles Sparks?

The matchup between the Minnesota Lynx and the Los Angeles Sparks is just one of the two matches the WNBA has for June 5. Tip-off is at 10:00 p.m. at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. This matchup will also be a part of the Commissioner's Cup.

Television broadcast will be provided by the Spectrum SportsNet and Bally Sports North Extra. For those who prefer to watch via online live stream, a WNBA League Pass subscription is one of the most popular ways.