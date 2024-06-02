Why is Diamond Miller not playing vs Wings? Latest injury update for Lynx forward (June 2)

Minnesota Lynx forward Diamond Miller will be out indefinitely with a right knee injury. On Wednesday, the team announced that she had a successful procedure on her right knee, and will remain sidelined indefinitely while she recovers, per an ESPN report, and will not be playing on Sunday night against the Dallas Wings.

The No. 2 pick in the 2023 WNBA draft, Miller suffered the right knee injury just three games into the season and, at the time, was working her way back from a left knee injury suffered while playing overseas in the WNBA offseason. This injury required surgery and she also had surgery on her right knee before she came to Maryland in 2023.

Miller has gotten off to a slow start this season, averaging just 4.3 points and two rebounds in the first three games, playing only 14 minutes per game. This contrasts with her rookie season performance, where she averaged 12.1 points per game and was also selected in the All-WNBA Rookie Team.

Minnesota Lynx's Next Move: Addressing the Absence of Diamond Miller

The Minnesota Lynx find themselves in a challenging situation with star forward Diamond Miller sidelined due to a knee injury. Without Miller, the team has a major void to fill in terms of scoring and disrupts the camaraderie that has been established. However, the Lynx are 5-2 as they're aiming to maintain their momentum and adapt to the challenge ahead.

With Diamond Miller out, a four-guard lineup leaves All-Star Napheesa Collier to be the lone Big on the court, She leads the Lynx in scoring, with 21.0 ppg (4th in WNBA scoring). Collier provides more than just scoring — she ranks third in the league in rebounding with 10.9 rebounds per game as well, proving her value to the team. Collier could have to pick up the slack on the boards without Miller.

Meanwhile, Alanna Smith can make more contributions in the frontcourt, averaging 16.0 points and fiive rebounds per game this season. If she gets her closer to the rim she should be able to get more offensive rebounds.

Furthermore, the Lynx are surprisingly deep in their guard rotation, and hold the likes of Kayla McBride and Courtney Williams. McBride has averaged 17.2 points and Williams 11.8, adding scoring punch and continuity in the backcourt.