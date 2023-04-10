2023 WNBA Draft: Ranking the top 15 prospects

The 2023 WNBA season is almost upon us. Before the campaign gets underway, the league will hold its annual draft on April 10 at 7 p.m.

The Indiana Fever, who finished with the worst record in the league last season with just 11 victories, get the first pick in the draft. Indiana and the Dallas Wings have five selections in the three-round draft, with the Fever having two first-round choices while the Wings hold three of the top 12 picks.

The following is a look at the top prospects in this year’s WNBA draft. The WNBA invited all of the players to New York, where the event will take place.

Top 15 2023 WNBA Draft prospects

#1. Aliyah Boston, South Carolina

Aliyah Boston will be the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft because she is the most complete and skilled player. The 6-5 forward didn’t have a dominant campaign, but she controlled the paint on both ends.

#2. Diamond Miller, Maryland

Diamond Miller and Aliyah Boston are immediate impact WNBA players, according to ESPN analyst and basketball HoFer Rebecca Lobo. Miller is a two-way guard who can score and defend. She is an excellent shooter and gets to the line a ton. Her only weaknesses are 3-point shooting and turnovers.

#3. Maddy Siegrist, Villanova

Maddy Siegriest is the best “bucket-getter” in the WNBA draft, as she can score on all three levels. The 6-1 forward, who led the NCAA in points per game and was second in points produced per game, has improved in her collegiate seasons. She is an offensive rebounder and a pretty good defender overall.

#4. Jordan Horston, Tennessee

Jordan Horston is a long and athletic two-way guard. She is an outstanding scorer who struggles shooting from deep and is a superb rebounder and distributor. Horston thrives defensively, with the capability of defending multiple positions, although turnovers are an issue.

#5. Stephanie Soares, Iowa State

There is a lot of WNBA draft buzz surrounding Stephanie Soares, despite the fact she is coming off an ACL injury that will cost her most of the WNBA season. The Brazilian has also played just 13 DI games as she spent most of her collegiate season at NAIA McMasters College.

Soares is highly efficient around the rim on both ends, though she can also step out behind the arc. She is also an outstanding rebounder and shot-blocker.

#6. Taylor Mikesall, Ohio State

Taylor Mikesall is a 3-point ace and is a career 42% 3-point shooter. The Big Ten’s all-time 3-point shooter in terms of percentage and second in total 3-pointers has been an inconsistent shooter throughout her career overall. She is a decent playmaker and an opportunistic defender.

#7. Ashley Joens, Iowa State

Ashley Joens is one of the best scorers and shooters in the WNBA draft. She is a physical player who does an excellent job on the offensive and defensive boards. Joens does need to improve her defense, turnovers, and playmaking.

#8. Grace Berger, Indiana

Grace Berger is one of the best all-around performers in the class. The guard is a very good shooter and scorer and has improved her proficiency from beyond the arc throughout her career. She is also an outstanding ball-handler, strong rebounder, and superb defender.

#9. Zia Cook, South Carolina

Zia Cook is one of the best offensive players available this year. She had a career year this past season and led South Carolina in scoring at 15.4 points while posting a shooting slash line of .405/.346/.792.

#10. Dorka Juhasz, UConn

Dorka Juhasz, a Hungarian native, thrives as a rebounder on both ends. She is also an efficient scorer around the rim and has made significant strides defensively this past season. Free throw shooting is her biggest weakness.

#11. Haley Jones, Stanford

An extremely physical player, Haley Jones is an outstanding defender. The 6-foot-1 guard is also an exceptional rebounder and an excellent ball-handler, who doled out a career-high 4.0 assists per game. However, she isn’t a consistent jumper.

#12. Lou Lopez Sénéchal, UConn

Lou Lopez Sénéchal had an extremely successful season with the UConn Huskies after spending her first four years at Fairfield. The 6-foot-1 wing is a good scorer, though her best attribute is her shooting ability. Lopez Senechal connected on a career-best 77 triples at a 44% clip and is a career 40% shooter from beyond the arc. Rebounding and playmaking are areas that she has to work on.

#13. Brea Beal, South Carolina

Brea Beal bounced back from a disappointing 2021-22 season. She averaged over 10 points and a career-best 2.7 assists while knocking down a personal-best 38 treys at a 38% clip this season. Like the rest of her Gamecock teammates, Beal is superb on the defensive end and doesn’t turn the ball over.

#14. Alexis Morris, LSU

Alexis Morris had her best season in 2022-23 as she finished the campaign strong. The 5-foot-6 guard is speedy and solid defensively. She is also a decent distributor who has developed into an average 3-point shooter.

#15. Laeticia Amihere, South Carolina

Laeticia Amehere is very versatile and explosive. The 6-4 forward is also outstanding on the defensive end and could a real weapon in the WNBA.

