"Brink gives me Cameron Diaz vibes" - WNBA fans rave about Cameron Brink sporting white boots on tennis skirt ahead of Sparks vs Fever

Fans were hyped with WNBA rookie Cameron Brink as she made her way to their second game against the Indiana Fever this season on Tuesday in Indianapolis. Brink has been a fan favorite since the LA Sparks drafted her, and her fans continue to be in awe of her.

The 6-foot-4 forward has played five games and has performed well, averaging 10.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists while also knocking down 42.9% of her shots from beyond the arc. Her play on the court has given fans a reason to root for her.

But off the court, her charm keeps on getting the best of fans. As Brink made her way to the game, she put on a white top and paired it with a white tennis skirt.

After seeing the rookie, fans couldn't help but rave about her. Here are some of what the fans said.

"Cameron Brink gives me Cameron Diaz vibes lol love them both," this fan compared the similarity between Brink and actor Cameron Diaz

"Cam came straight from the tennis courts," one fan pointed out her outfit.

"Cam is always going to eattt," another fan shared how Brink always has great pregame outfits.

"Just show Cameron Brink on a loop," wrote a fan who can't get enough of the rookie.

"Cam looking like a tennis player," another fan tweeted.

"Those are nice boots brink got on," this fan wrote.

Tuesday night marks the second showdown between the top two rookies, Brink and Caitlin Clark. The last time they played against each other, Clark got the last laugh as the Fever walked away with a 78-73 win on Friday in Los Angeles.

Fans can watch the second showdown between Cameron Brink and Caitlin Clark at a low price

Fans are excited to see another game between the top rookies this season. Their first encounter at the professional level was just days ago, and the WNBA has another treat for the fans. The game will take place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis and it will start at 7 p.m. ET.

The ticket prices to watch the two play are low, at $2, according to TickPick.

Both teams are looking forward to getting their second win. The Sparks are 1-4, which makes them the worst team in the Western Conference. The Fever, on the other hand, have gone 1-6 and have a slightly better record than the Washington Mystics.

With their record lacking wins, the prices have dropped, giving fans a chance to watch the two teams at a cheap price.

