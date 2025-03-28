Is Sedona Prince cut out for the WNBA? GMs cast doubts over 6-foot-7 TCU center

6-foot-7 TCU center Sedona Prince has had quite the college journey. The 24-year-old’s college journey began with the Texas Longhorns in 2018. Unfortunately, Prince’s time at Texas came to an end after she suffered a broken leg in the FIBA U18 Americas Championship. She then had to miss the entire season and decided to transfer to Oregon.

But, NCAA transfer rules forced Prince to miss another season and she returned to the court in 2020. She made 19 appearances, recording 10.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game. Prince also gained national attention for calling out the NCAA over disparities between the men’s and the women’s facilities.

She spent the 2021-22 season with Oregon and was eliminated in the first round of the NCAA tournament. Things got worse from here as Sedona missed the 2022-23 season due to an injury and once again entered the transfer portal. Prince went to TCU at the start of the 2023-24 season and has been there ever since.

After a seven-year college journey, it looks like Prince will finally be making her way to the league following the 2025 WNBA draft. But the question remains: Is Sedona Prince cut out for the WNBA?

Here’s what anonymous GMs around the league revealed to the Athletic:

“I think she’s very intriguing. Does her style fit with the current WNBA? Unclear, but I think she’s extremely intriguing,” said one GM

“Defensively is probably the challenge there for her. She’s got so much experience. Obviously, has done great things for TCU this year, I just think it has to be the right system and right fit for her.” said another

One GM pointed towards Prince’s age and believes that it will be the toughest part of finding a fit for her:

“Can she stay healthy? Obviously, there’s the off-court stuff. I think there’s a place for her just because she impacts the game so much and her size and her skill, but the age (24) makes it a really hard thing to kind of figure out.”

Does Sedona Prince have the skills to succeed in the WNBA?

Sedona Prince stands tall at 6-foot-7 and is easily one of the best defenders in college. She has made 35 appearances for TCU this season, recording 17.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 3.0 blocks per game. Her tall frame and menacing presence in the paint will make Prince an attractive option for many teams around the league.

However, she does have her shortcomings. The most glaring issue in Prince’s journey so far has been her health. The 24-year-old missed two whole seasons of college basketball due to injuries. Now, the game will become tougher and more intense once Prince arrives in the WNBA. Surely, executives around the league will wonder whether her body can deal with this increased intensity.

Sedona Prince also has a myriad of off-court concerns. There have been three different abuse allegations against Prince, with one partner claiming that Sedona made her sign an NDA. This is another factor that could turn WNBA teams away from her.

Furthermore, Sedona Prince’s rebounding numbers are a little off, considering she is one of the tallest women in the game. She is also primarily an inside scorer, which might not work as the league is slowly transitioning to outside shooting.

Prince also struggles to defend the perimeter as she lacks the lateral quickness required to keep up with smaller, quicker guards. Lastly, there is the question of Prince's age; she is one of the oldest players in this year's draft class, which could turn teams away from her.

Overall, Sedona Prince should be able to cut it in the WNBA, if she can avoid injuries. Given, the 24-year-old has the potential to be very dominant, she could be a tremendous asset to a team, however, she’ll need to put in a lot of work to find success. It’ll be interesting to see what the future holds for Sedona Prince.

