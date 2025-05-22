Is Sophie Cunningham playing tonight vs Atlanta Dream? Latest on Indiana Fever's guard status (May 22)

The Indiana Fever are potentially going to be without Sophie Cunningham as they take the road to face the Atlanta Dream on Thursday. The former Phoenix Mercury guard is yet to make her debut for the Fever and is listed as questionable for the game against Atlanta, according to Chloe Peterson of the Indianapolis Star.

Ad

Peterson reported that Cunningham was originally listed as out, but that the Fever updated her status to questionable.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Cunningham is still recovering from a right ankle injury she sustained during a preseason game against the Atlanta Dream on May 10. She rolled her ankle when she landed awkwardly after a jump shot, causing her to limp off the court.

She hasn't played since the injury and was sidelined for the season opener against the Dream on May 17. According to Fever Coach Stephanie White, Cunningham is progressing well in her recovery, participates in practices and shows improvement daily.

Ad

“Obviously, we have to go through today with no setbacks, but I’m hopeful that she’ll be able to be in uniform," Stephanie White said of Sophie's status per Chloe Peterson.

It is possible that White will take the court against the Dream, but her status could be a game-time decision.

Cunningham was traded to Indiana from Phoenix in a three-team deal that involved the Dallas Wings on Feb. 1. Her last game for the Fever was the preseason 81-76 win over the Atlanta Dream, where Cunningham recorded five points, two rebounds and one assist.

Ad

Sophie Cunningham denounces allegation of an affair with former team's CEO

Sophie Cunningham on Wednesday responded to claims made in a lawsuit that she had an affair with Mercury CEO Josh Bartelstein.

"I am deeply saddened by the recent false accusations made against me by Gene Traylor, someone I do not know and have never met," Cunningham's statement reads. "Let me be clear his statements are untrue and extremely hurtful. ...

Ad

"I will not let untrue gossip take my focus away from what is most important to me which is basketball, my supportive team and my fans."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Suns also issued a statement denying the claims on Wednesday:

"The recent reports concerning Josh Bartelstein and Sophie Cunningham are entirely false and morally reprehensible,” the statement reads. “Let’s absolutely be clear about the origins of these claims.”

Sophie Cunningham #9 of the Phoenix Mercury - Source: Getty

The lawsuit was filed by Suns' employee Gene Traylor last week, claiming discrimination, harassment and retaliation. Allegations of the affair between Cunningham and Bartelstein were made in passing. Cunningham played for the Mercury from 2019-2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ubong Richard Archibong Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.



Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.



Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering. Know More