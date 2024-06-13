Is Temi Fagbenle playing tonight vs Atlanta Dream? Latest on the status of Indiana Fever veteran (June 13, 2024)

Temi Fagbenle will miss Indiana Fever's home game against the Atlanta Dream with a left foot injury on June 13 (Thursday) at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse Arena. The 31-year-old hasn't played for Indiana since May 28.

During Fever's game against the LA Sparks on May 28, Fagbenle suffered a left foot injury. She has been sidelined ever since and is currently undergoing rehabilitation.

There is no timeline for Fagbenle's return to the court. After Fever's loss against the Connecticut Sun on June 11, coach Christie Sides provided an encouraging update on Fagbenle's progress.

"We’re looking to getting Temi back as soon as possible. She’s going to be reevaluated this week and we’ll know something more about midweek," Sides told the media.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Temi Fagbenle didn't practice with the team ahead of the Fever's game against the Dream. The 2017 WNBA champion hasn't taken any part in Fever's practice sessions since she went down with injury.

Expand Tweet

Temi Fagbenle's absence hasn't made much of a difference to Indiana Fever. With her on the court, Fever began the season with a 1-7 record. Since Fagbenle's injury, the Eastern Conference franchise has gone 2-5.

Overall, Caitlin Clark & Co. boast a record of 3-10 after playing 13 games on the season. Against the Dream on Thursday, the Fever would look to put their best forward and push their win tally to four.

Temi Fagbenle's performance before injury

Temi Fagbenle was slow to get off the blocks for Indiana Fever this season. The 31-year-old failed to score in double-digits in her first three outings of the season.

The seasoned center found some momentum later and coach Sides awarded Fagbenle by putting her in the starting lineup.

The injury happened at the worst possible time for Fagbenle. The former Minnesota Lynx player was playing her best basketball of the young season before injuring the left foot.

Temi Fagbenle was averaging 9.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists on 56.9% shooting from the field before getting sidelined.

Where to watch Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream?

The game between Indiana Fever and Atlanta Dream will be a part of the ongoing Commissioner's Cup in-season tournament. The tip-off for the Fever vs Dream game is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT).

Fans can watch the game live on multiple platforms. On TV, the game will be broadcast on WTHR Channel 13, PeachtreeTV, and Peachtree Sports Network.

Hoops fans will also have the option to stream the game live on WNBA League Pass. Monthly and annual subscriptions for the WNBA League Pass are available for $12.99 and $34.99 respectively.