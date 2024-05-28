"Sees the play before it’s happened": Temi Fagbenle lauds Caitlin Clark for elite passing skills and outstanding floor vision

Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark's early life in the WNBA has been filled with both limelight and scrutiny. The No. 1 overall pick in the draft has played in seven games and is currently joint second in the league for most three-pointers made, with 18 to her name so far this season.

Clark's ability to hit shots from deep is well-documented and is the primary reason why the 22-year-old sharp-shooter fills up arenas whenever she plays. Clark's teammate, Temi Fagbenle, shed light on another impressive aspect of the rookie's game that isn't talked about much: her passing skills.

Ahead of the Fever's rematch against the Los Angeles Sparks on May 28, Fagbenle spoke to the media and reflected on her connection with Clark, heaping praise on the latter's ability to pass the ball and read the floor.

"She's (Caitlin Clark) a smart player, I am a smart player," Fagbenle. "When the play is open you gonna pass the ball. I'm always sprinting the floor and she's a great passer. It's really amazing because we haven't had many practices together. I’ve only had a few of those kind of point guards, who you just know sees the play before it’s happened," said Fagbenle.

"Regular point guards, I’m like, they didn’t see it… but Caitlin saw that before I was open," the Indiana Fever's veteran forward added.

In the game against the Sparks on May 25, Clark put on a playmaking masterclass, threading the needle on multiple occasions to create highlight assists. The game was a perfect example of Clark's ability to find open teammates and generate good looks with pinpoint accuracy.

Caitlin Clark 4th on assists list

Apart from scoring, Caitlin Clark has been the primary facilitator for her team. After seven matches, Clark is averaging 6.3 assists per game along with 15.4 points per contest. Overall, the Fever rookie ranks fourth among all players in assists this season, with Phoenix Mercury's Natasha Cloud leading the charts with 8.8 assists per game.

While Clark has been instrumental in generating good looks for her teammates, her discipline in controlling the ball has room for improvement. The WNBA rookie is averaging 5.3 turnovers per game, the highest by any player this season by a significant margin.

In the Fever's last game against the Las Vegas Aces, Clark had six turnovers. As the season progresses, Caitlin Clark will look to reduce her turnovers and continue setting up her teammates with her spectacular passing skills.