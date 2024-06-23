Is Temi Fagbenle playing vs Chicago Sky? Exploring latest on the status of Indiana Fever's veteran (June 23)

Temi Fagbenle will continue to remain sidelined for the Indiana Fever's marquee game against Chicago Sky on Sunday. The former WNBA champion will miss her 10th straight game of the season due to a left foot injury sustained during the game agains thet LA Sparks on May 28.

The veteran forward is inching closer to a comeback, though. Temi Fagbenle has begun practicing with her teammates after undergoing a thorough rehabilitation of her injury.

It was ominous signs for Indiana Fever and its fanbase, as Fagbenle looked in high spirits during the team practice on Saturday. In a video shared by the Fever on social media, the former USC star was filmed knocking down a half-court shot and bursting into buoyant celebration.

It's only a matter of time before Fagbenle becomes available for selection. The veteran's availability will be a major boost to Christie Sides' team, which is playing some inspired basketball.

Fever coach Christie Sides refrained from offering a solid update on Fagbenle's progress but hopes that she returns to action soon.

"I don't know how close she is. But just to have her out there and to have her voice and her leadership, she's huge for us. It just gives you a sense of hope that it's going to be sooner than later," Sides told reporters ahead of Indiana's game against Washington Mystics.

Fagbenle was proving to be a vital cog in Christie Sides' scheme of things before her injury. The veteran player is averaging 9.1 points and 5.6 rebounds in eight games this season.

Indiana Fever have been excellent in A's absence

When Temi Fagbenle was sidelined with a left foot injury, Indiana Fever were in all sorts of trouble. The Eastern Conference franchise was tottering with a 1-7 record, and it appeared to be all gloom and doom for Indiana.

However, Caitlin Clark & Co. have turned their fortunes around, despite not having Fagbenle. In nine games since Fagbenle's injury, the Fever have won six to improve to 7-10 on the season.

Indiana are on a four-game winning streak heading into Sunday's game against Chicago. The Fever have won both previous encounters against Chicago this season.

In Fagbenle's absence, the rest of the Fever players have stepped up significantly. Once the veteran forward returns, the upside to Indiana's season will increase.