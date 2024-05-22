WNBA Sixth Player of the Year 2024: Top 5 candidates ft. Sophie Cunningham (Week 1) 

The WNBA Sixth Player of the Year is one of the most prestigious awards in the league. Last season, it was Alysha Clark from the Las Vegas Aces who won the SPOTY award. However, with the new season, the trophy is once again up for grabs and some new faces have put their names in the running early in the season.

With that in mind, here is the list of the top five candidates for the Sixth Player of the Year award in Week 1 of the 2024 WNBA season.

WNBA Sixth Player of the Year 2024 Week 1 candidates

#5. Temi Fagbenle - Indiana Fever

Temi Fagbenle was drafted by the Minnesota Lynx in 2017. After three seasons with the Lynx, she could not find a place for herself in the WNBA. However, after playing overseas for five years, Fagbenle has finally made it to the league and she is having an impactful start to this season.

In four games for the Fever, Fagbenle has averaged 7.3 points on almost 60% shooting from the field. She is contributing to the defense as well, pulling down 4.5 rebounds while also registering 1.3 steals per game. Fever’s 0-4 start to the season, however, could hurt her chances of winning the award.

#4. Crystal Dangerfield - Atlanta Dream

Crystal Dangerfield won the WNBA Rookie of the Year in 2020, but since then her numbers have never been the same. However, after spending the last two seasons with three teams, Dangerfield seems to have perfectly fit with the Atlanta Dream this season.

Dangerfield has averaged 8.0 ppg this WNBA regular season while starting all two games from the bench and shooting 50% from the field and the 3-point line. She has also done a great job at distributing the ball averaging 3.0 apg in just over 17 minutes. Dangerfield is also averaging 1.5 bpg.

#3. Rickea Jackson - LA Sparks

Rickea Jackson was selected No. 4 by the Sparks in the 2024 WNBA draft. She didn’t find her place in the starting lineup of coach Curt Miller. However, she has been having a great season so far for the Sparks as the sixth player on the roster. This season, she is also among the favorites to win the Rookie of the Year award.

Jackson, a sixth player, has been scoring 10.0 ppg on 50% of her field goals and 50% of her 3-pointers. In addition, she also averages 1.0 steals and 2.0 rebounds every game.

#2. Natisha Hiedeman - Minnesota Lynx

Natisha Hiedeman had been a starter for the Connecticut Sun for the past two seasons. However, her numbers dipped last season, especially in efficiency. She was traded to the Minnesota Lynx this season and she is getting back to her best with her new team.

Hiedeman has come off the bench in her first two games with the Lynx and her numbers have been impressive, especially on the offensive end of the floor. Hiedeman is scoring 7.0 ppg this season on 33.3% 3-point shooting and 55.6% field goal efficiency.

In little more than 17 minutes a game, Hiedeman is also registering 6.0 apg and 2.0 spg.

#1. Sophie Cunningham - Phoenix Mercury

Last season, Sophie Cunningham started all of the games she played for the Phoenix Mercury. Cunningham has started both contests for the Mercury off the bench and has had an impact on both sides of the court.

Cunningham is averaging 8.0 ppg this WNBA regular season on 55.6% field goal and 50% 3-point shooting. In addition, she also averages 0.5 bpg, 5.0 rpg and 2.5 spg.

Who do you think will win the Sixth Player of the Year award in 2024? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.