Phoenix Mercury star Sophie Cunningham laughs in pain as she shares embarrassing moment outside Sephora, asks them to sponsor her

Sophie Cunningham of Phoenix Mercury shared her recent painful experience of spraining her ankle while leaving Sephora. She shared on her Instagram story that while she was walking out of the retail store, she twisted her ankle and fell on the ground on her back, which sent her phone and card flying.

Wearing a Phoenix Suns sweatshirt and a cap, she tagged Sephora and hilariously asked the company to sponsor her. Cunningham has been in a long partnership with health nutrition company Quest Nutrition, which began through a friend, and that the family-oriented background of the company attracted her.

Cunningham was drafted 13th overall by the Phoenix Mercury in the 2019 WNBA Draft.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Sophie Cunningham does charity for girls basketball

Sophie Cunningham has been big on charity. On Sep. 25, she hosted a golf tournament at the Oakes Golf Course to give a platform for the Missouri high school girls basketball.

There were 60 participants in the Norm Stewart and Sophie Golf Classic. The money raised by the tournament went to the 2023 Norm Stewart and Cunningham Classic basketball tournament featuring high school girls players from around the country.

Cunningham is a Columbia native and played for Missouri Tigers women's basketball before she started her career in the WNBA. She has been an active speaker about the gender and pay gap between men’s and women’s sports. She said that she looks to close the gap between men’s and women’s sports.

The former University of Missouri men’s basketball coach Norm Stewart said that he partnered Cunningham in the tournament because he wanted to see women’s basketball grow.

Sophie Cunningham has played four seasons with the Phoenix Mercury. Despite making it to the WNBA, Cunningham has not forgotten about her roots in Missouri.