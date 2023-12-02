Memphis Grizzlies vs Phoenix Suns: Prediction and betting tips | December 2, 2023

The Memphis Grizzlies vs Phoenix Suns matchup is slated to happen Saturday alongside 11 other games. It will be the second time that both teams meet in the 2023-24 season, with the Suns winning the first game. Phoenix has defeated the Grizzlies three times in the past four games.

After a lackluster start to the season, the Memphis Grizzlies have shown some life as they won their past two games against the Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns lost their past two matchups against the Toronto Raptors and Denver Nuggets. The team will look to avoid getting into a three-game slump.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Phoenix Suns: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

The Memphis Grizzlies vs Phoenix Suns game will be at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. Arizona Family Sports and Bally Sports SE-MEM will broadcast the game, which is set for a 9 p.m. Eastern Time start. Fans can also stream the game live on NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Grizzlies (+350) vs Suns (-450)

Spread: Grizzlies +9.5 (-110) vs -9.5 Suns (-110)

Total (O/U): Grizzlies (u220.5) vs Suns (o220.5)

Memphis Grizzlies vs Phoenix Suns: Preview

The Phoenix Suns have three players on their injury list, which includes Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. Booker is nursing an ankle injury and remains questionable against the Grizzlies. Beal is only expected to be back in mid-December as he recovers from a lower back strain. There's no definite timetable for Damion Lee's return.

There are a total of five players on the Memphis Grizzlies injury list. Luke Kennard is set to return by mid-December, while Marcus Smart and Jake LaRavia will be back at the end of the month.

Brandon Clarke has no clear path yet to return from his Achilles injury and Steven Adams is out for the season. Ja Morant should be back before Christmas after serving a 25-game suspension.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Phoenix Suns: Predicted lineups

The Memphis Grizzlies were able to win over the Luka Doncic-less Dallas Mavericks with Desmond Bane and Derrick Rose as the starting backcourt. Jaren Jackson Jr., Bismack Biyombo and David Roddy round up the first five.

With Devin Booker out, Grayson Allen and Eric Gordon have been the starting guards for Phoenix. Jusuf Nurkic and Kevin Durant joins Keita Bates-Diop complete the starting lineup.

Memphis Grizzles vs Phoenix Suns: Betting tips

No NBA props are currently available for the Memphis Grizzlies vs Phoenix Suns matchup.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Phoenix Suns: Prediction

The Memphis Grizzlies are the underdogs in this game. With the way they played in the past few games, the momentum will help move the game's final score closer to the Suns', which will could prevent Phoenix from covering the spread.

The Suns have not gone over the points total twice in the past three games, while the Grizzlies have not gone over in their past six matches. The trend is leaning toward the total going under.