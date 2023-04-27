What happened to Derrick Rose since the injury? Taking a closer look at the former MVP

Derrick Rose has had a solid career in the NBA that is full of what-ifs. What if Rose didn't suffer a devastating injury in the first round of the 2012 playoffs? What if Rose has stayed healthy for his entire career?

Rose became the youngest league MVP in 2011. He was at the top of the world as one of the best players in the NBA. However, he suffered a torn ACL in his left knee late in Game 1 of their first round series against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Some even blamed then-Bulls head coach Tom Thibodeau for playing Rose with under two minutes left in the game and the team up by 12 points. The Bulls would go on to lose the series to the eighth-seeded Sixers in six games, with their young superstar out.

Derrick Rose's career after the knee injury

Derrick Rose with the Chicago Bulls

Derrick Rose missed the entire 2012-13 season to recover from his left knee injury. Rose returned for the 2013-14 season, but suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee 10 games into the campaign. He ended up missing the rest of that season.

Rose played two more injury-plagued seasons in Chicago before he was traded to the New York Knicks in 2016. He only lasted one year in New York, which ended after suffering a torn meniscus in his right knee.

The former MVP became a free agent in 2017 and signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, the number of injuries he has suffered over the last five years took a toll on his mental health and was out for more than two months. He was then traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves midway through the 2017-18 season.

In his first full season in Minnesota, Rose primarily came off the bench and was relatively healthy throughout the year. He earned a nice contract from the Detroit Pistons in 2019 before getting traded to the Knicks again in 2021.

Where is Derrick Rose now?

Derrick Rose of the New York Knicks

Derrick Rose is now in his second stint with the New York Knicks. Rose signed a three-year, $43 million extension in the 2021 offseason. He was the Knicks' sixth man before falling out of the rotation this season. He was plagued by injuries again over the past two years, which makes his career just profoundly sad.

Rose was an exceptional player prior to his injuries and would have had a Hall-of-Fame-worthy career. The Knicks have a team option on Rose's contract for next season, which might not get picked up. That means the three-time All-Star will try to find a new home in free agency.

