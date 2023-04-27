"We're getting to it right now, you knucklehead" - Ernie Johnson is not happy as his Milwaukee Bucks prediction failed

Ernie Johnson had a hilarious reaction on Inside the NBA after his Milwaukee Bucks failed. Johnson thought that the Bucks would come back from a 3-1 series deficit against the Miami Heat.

However, Jimmy Butler and the Heat made sure that Johnson was wrong. Miami stormed back from 16 points down in the fourth quarter to force overtime in Game 5. The Heat had too much momentum to lose the game as they got the 128-126 victory.

When Charles Barkley asked EJ when the Bucks-Heat hightlight will happen, the host quipped:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We're getting to it right now, you knucklehead."

Johnson tore off the post-it where he wrote his prediction and added:

"Down 3-1, the Bucks win series. ... I misfired on that one. I'm the first to admit it."

NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT



Ernie had to tear up his post-it note prediction after the "I misfired on that one" 🤣Ernie had to tear up his post-it note prediction after the @MiamiHEAT beat the Bucks "I misfired on that one" 🤣Ernie had to tear up his post-it note prediction after the @MiamiHEAT beat the Bucks https://t.co/vCcNZSCECH

The Miami Heat also replied to Ernie Johnson's prediction:

"Oh deer 🥴 we still love you @TurnerSportsEJ"

Also Read: "They were calling him Draymond Nowitzki" - Steve Kerr raves about Draymond Green as Warriors clinch Game 5

Miami Heat eliminate Milwaukee Bucks

Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks

The Miami Heat became the sixth team in NBA history to eliminate a No. 1 seed in the playoffs. The Heat came back from a 16-point deficit in the fourth quarter to force overtime in Game 5. Jimmy Butler hit the game-tying shot with 0.5 seconds left in regulation.

Butler finished the game with 42 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Bam Adebayo had a triple-double of 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, while Gabe Vincent added 22 points and six assists.

The Milwaukee Bucks were the title favorites heading into the postseason. However, an injury to Giannis Antetokounmpo in Game 1 helped the Heat go up 2-1. When Giannis returned for Game 4 and 5, they didn't make any adjustments to slow down Butler.

Also Read: Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards strikes two women and is charged with third-degree assault after Game 5 loss to the Nuggets

What's next for the Milwaukee Bucks?

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks would have had an easier offseason if they had won the NBA championship. However, the Bucks were out in the first round after one of the greatest upsets in league history.

Milwaukee now enters the offseason full of uncertainty. Head coach Mike Budenholzer could get the blame and get fired. Khris Middleton has a player option and could become a free agent. Brook Lopez, who had the best year of his career, is an unrestricted free agent.

It would be interesting to see what the Bucks front office will do to regroup. They had a really deep team full of veterans who Budenholzer didn't trust against the Miami Heat. Most of those vets will be free agents, while young players such as Marlon Beauchamp are nowhere near ready to contribute next season.

Also Read: "Miles Bridges is a winner" - Kevin Garnett $1 million NBA rap battle pitch sparks online debate

Poll : 0 votes