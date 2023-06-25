What are Bradley Beal's contract details with Suns? Salary, duration & more

Back in the 2022-23 season, Bradley Beal signed a five-year max contract worth $251 million with the Washington Wizards. He already fulfilled the first season of his contract in Washington and received $43.27 million that year. Now that Beal has been traded to the Phoenix Suns, one might wonder what's going to happen to his max contract now.

Fortunately, Bradley Beal is still receiving the same amount he initially agreed to, with the Washington Wizards. This time around, his salary will be on the Phoenix Suns tab. Now suiting up for Phoenix, Beal is expecting to make $150.61 million in the next three seasons. If the star guard decides to exercise his player option, he should expect to make $57.12 million more in the 2026-27 season.

With all that said, Beal could either become a free agent by 2026 or 2027 depending on his future decisions.

Will Bradley Beal fit in with the Phoenix Suns?

Atlanta Hawks v Washington Wizards

The inclusion of Bradley Beal in the Phoenix Suns' lineup alongside Devin Booker and Kevin Durant has unquestionably caused a stir throughout the NBA. This presents a golden opportunity for the Suns, particularly with Booker approaching the final year of his contract. Fortunately, there are indications that Durant is committed to remaining with the team, at least for the time being.

With Beal now part of the squad, the Suns have the potential to emerge as one of the most potent scoring teams in the league in the upcoming season. Beal is currently recognized as one of the premier scoring guards in the NBA. His arrival in Phoenix means he is expected to join forces with Booker and Durant, who are both regarded as elite scorers in their own right.

While this trio may seem intimidating on paper, it should be noted that all three players occupy similar roles, which could present challenges in terms of team chemistry and long-term success.

If the Suns are successful in effectively blending the abilities of all three scorers into a cohesive unit without undermining their individual roles, they have the potential to captivate the league with an electrifying brand of basketball.

