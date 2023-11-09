5 shortest WNBA players in 2023 season ft. Raina Perez, Crystal Dangerfield and more

While WNBA players have an average height less than NBA players, there are some active players who are smaller than the average WNBA players. Shannon Bobbit, who played for the Washington Mystics, still holds the record for the shortest player in WNBA history. She had a height of 5 feet, 2 inches, and some active players are just a few inches taller.

In the 2023 season, at 5-foot-4, Raina Perez and Rui Machida are the shortest players. Here are the five shortest WNBA players this season.

Top 5 shortest WNBA players in 2023-24

#5, Aari McDonald 5-foot-6

Aari McDonald was drafted No. 3 by the Atlanta Dream in 2021. After her 2023 WNBA season, she joined the Perth Lynx of the WNBL in Australia. Before she joined the WNBA, she played for the University of Washington and the University of Arizona.

During her rookie season, she averaged 6.3 points, 1.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 30 games. She has played for other teams like Uni Gyor MELY-UT in Hungary to make extra dollars.

#4, Moriah Jefferson, 5-6

Moriah Jefferson of the Phoenix Mercury was drafted No. 2 by the San Antonio Stars in 2016. She was one of the top guards in her draft class after winning four national championships for UConn, and the point guard took home the Nancy Lieberman Award twice. She holds the Huskies' career record for assists and is second in steals.

Jefferson has struggled with injuries in her professional career. Before joining the Mercury, Moriah Jefferson played for the Dallas Wings and Minnesota Lynx. She has also played for Galatasaray in the KSBL, Turkish Women's Basketball League.

#3, Jordin Canada, 5-6

Jordin Canada of the Los Angeles Sparks was the fifth pick in the 2018 WNBA draft by the Seattle Storm. In her rookie season, she was the backup point guard to the legendary Sue Bird.

Canada is a two-time WNBA champion, winning the championship in her first season and her second one in 2020. She is known for her speed, playmaking and crossover. She signed a deal with Jordan Brand in 2020.

#2, Dana Evans, 5-6

Dana Evans is a defensive star from the Chicago Sky. The 25-year-old guard was selected 13th by the Dallas Wings in the 2021 WNBA draft. However, she was traded to the Chicago Sky in the same year.

She was the first woman from her hometown of Gary, Indiana, to make it to the McDonald’s All-American Game. With the Louisville Cardinals, she was a two-time All-American and two-time Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year as well as the ACC's Sixth Player of the Year in 2019.

#1, Crystal Dangerfield, 5-5

Crystal Dangerfield of the Dallas Wings, even with a short height, stood out because of her talent and competitive nature. Before being drafted Crystal was one of the country's best point guards at UConn, named to the All-American Athletic Conference first team twice and third team once.

As a high school senior in 2016, she earned the Morgan Wootten National Player of the Year award and was named McDonald’s All-American.

She was selected 16th in the 2020 draft by the Minnesota Lynx and won the Rookie of the Year Award. She played for Indiana Fever and New York Liberty before joining the Wings.