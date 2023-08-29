What's the average WNBA player height? Comparing it with the average height of NBA players

Since its inception in 1996, the WNBA has risen in popularity and has developed ambassadors for women's basketball all around the world. With more and more girls wanting to play, some would wonder how tall should they be to get into the league.

ProfessionalsHQ did the math on height averages in the premier women's basketball league. It said that the average player height in the league right now is six feet.

Checking the extremes, the tallest to ever play in the league was Poland's Margo Dydek at seven-foot-two while the tallest active player in the league is six-foot-ten Bernadett Hatar from Hungary, who plays for the Connecticut Sun.

Meanwhile, five-foot-two Shannon Bobbitt is the shortest-ever to play in the league and Crystal Dangerfield of the Dallas Wings is the shortest active player at five-foot-five.

ProfessionalsHQ was also able to break down the average height in feet for each position in the WNBA.

An average female center in the league is usually six-foot-five while a guard, point, or shooter is five-foot-eight. Breaking it further, a guard-forward in the league is six-feet, while a guard-forward and a forward is six-foot-two. An average center-forward usually stands at six-foot-four.

How a WNBA player stands against an NBA player

Men are usually taller than women and there are also numbers on the internet on the average height of NBA players. According to Hoopbeast, an average NBA player stands at six-foot-six, the same height as Michael Jordan.

Just looking at the average height of WNBA and NBA players, the difference is six inches.

Centers in the NBA are around six-foot-eleven while in the WNBA, they are six-foot-five. On the other end, there is a six-inch difference between point guards in both leagues.

In the history of the NBA, Gheorghe Muresan, at seven-foot-seven, was the tallest to play in the league and Manute Bol is just a few millimeters behind. The tallest active player in the NBA is Boban Marjanovic at seven-foot-four.

On the other side, Muggsy Bouges was the shortest to ever play in the NBA at five-foot-three and the shortest active NBA player today is Facundo Campazzo at five-foot-ten.

