“The greatest shooter that probably ever played this game” – Muggsy Bogues recalls spending time with a young Stephen Curry during the former’s Charlotte Hornets tenure

Muggsy Bogues and the Stephen Curry family go back a long way. Muggsy, who is the shortest ever player to feature in the NBA, played alongside Stephen Curry’s father, Dell Curry, for nine seasons when the two teamed up for the Charlotte Hornets between 1988 and 1997. Stephen Curry, who is 1988 born, was just a child when he first met Muggsy.

Speaking on the documentary feature, Muggsy: Always Believe, that premiered on Saturday night on NBA TV, Dell Curry revealed the reason his children, Seth and Stephen Curry, quickly found a connection with Muggsy. Dell said of the impact that the older Muggsy had on his kids:

“Our locker room was right beside to each other and Muggsy being the shortest guy, they gravitated to him… Muggsy played a big part in their maturation of learning how to play basketball and Muggsy loved it.”

NBA TV @NBATV



@MuggsyBogues talks about spending time with @stephencurry30 and @sdotcurry when they were young, and seeing their journey to the NBA.

Stephen Curry, who makes an appearance in the documentary, spoke of the bond he developed with Muggsy. Steph remarked:

“When I was in the locker room in Charlotte, he would take me, pick me up like an airplane and run me around the locker room. It became kind of like a family.”

At that point, Muggsy had no idea that the young kid would go on to become a global superstar. Muggsy said of Stephen Curry:

“Who knew that I had a superstar at four or three years old, talking around the greatest shooter that probably ever played this game… It just brings joy to my heart.”

NBA TV @NBATV



"He was the smallest guy on the court, but he played like the biggest."

Muggsy: Always Believe premieres NOW on NBA TV!

Stephen Curry is having an outstanding start to the 2021-22 NBA season

Stephen Curry is giving Muggsy Bogues even more reason to feel happy with his incredible performance to start the 2021-22 NBA season. Curry, a two-time scoring champion, is leading the NBA in scoring averages with 29.5 ppg.

Riding on his hot scoring form, the Golden State Warriors have posted a 14-2 regular season record, the best win-loss showing by any NBA team so far.

Curry has posted one 50-point game already this season and has scored 40 or more points on four instances to begin his 2021-22 campaign. Steph has also had four games with nine three-pointers in 15 appearances for the Golden State Warriors this season.

Stephen Curry is a three-time NBA champion and seven-time NBA All-Star. He is a two-time league MVP. He became just the second player to reach 2900 career three-pointers in the regular season last week and the all-time leader in three-point shots, including the playoffs, ten days ago. He was named to the NBA’s 75th anniversary team at the start of the 2021-22 season.

Edited by Parimal