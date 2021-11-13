Stephen Curry overtakes Ray Allen for most career three-pointers of all time, including playoffs

Stephen Curry has added another feather to his cap. The Golden State Warriors superstar just became the NBA’s leading all-time three-point scorer, counting the regular season and playoffs.

Curry achieved the feat when he hit back-to-back triples at the start of the Warriors’ second quarter in their matchup against the Chicago Bulls on Friday.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Steph Curry has passed Ray Allen for the most three pointers made all-time (including playoffs)



Curry: 3359+

Allen: 3358 Steph Curry has passed Ray Allen for the most three pointers made all-time (including playoffs) Curry: 3359+Allen: 3358 https://t.co/1rTcEAAMnP

Before the start of the Golden State Warriors’ game against the Chicago Bulls, Stephen Curry had a combined 3357 career triples. This was Curry’s cumulative three-point tally as a result of his 2887 long-range splashes in the regular season and an NBA-best 470 threes in the playoffs.

Ray Allen, who holds the NBA record for most career threes in the regular season with 2973 triples to his credit, has 385 made shots from deep in the playoffs. This gives him a total of 3358 career threes.

However, Curry tied Allen by knocking down a three-pointer early in the game against Chicago to open his scoring tally. He then added two more threes in the second period to move ahead of Allen.

Stephen Curry could break Ray Allen’s regular-season record soon

Having overtaken Ray Allen for most career three-pointers in the NBA’s regular season and playoffs combined, Stephen Curry will now look to surpass the former sharpshooter as the league’s all-time regular-season three-point leader.

Curry trailed Allen’s all-time regular-season tally by just 86 triples before the start of the Golden State Warriors’ matchup against the Chicago Bulls.

Given that the 33-year-old is averaging five made threes per game in the 2021-22 campaign, he could end up bettering Allen’s mark by mid-to-late December 2021.

Stephen Curry has already proved himself to be among the greatest three-point shooters in NBA history. He holds the record for knocking down 402 threes, the most triples in a single NBA season, during his 2015-16 MVP campaign.

Curry has led the league in most three-point shots made in six NBA seasons and is also a two-time NBA three-point contest winner on All-Star weekend. His career regular-season three-point shooting percentage is 43.2%.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh