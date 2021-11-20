"Steph Curry is the best basketball player in the world" - Kendrick Perkins praises Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors overcame a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit to win 104-89 Thursday night at the Cleveland Cavaliers' Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Steph Curry registered 40 points, four rebounds, six assists and two steals to lead the Warriors. Half of the points came in the fourth quarter to fuel the comeback and solidify the status of Golden State (13-2) as the NBA's best team.

ESPN commentator Kendrick Perkins, a former NBA player, discussed Curry's extraordinary talent on "NBA Today." Host Malika Andrews asked for his reaction to Steph Curry's impressive performances this season, and Perkins said this:

"I can't argue with him. Steph Curry is the best player in the world. I mean, look, at the point guard position, the way that he's dominating. I'm not just talking about scoring, we're talking about a career high right now in rebounds. So he's getting it in the trenches."

Analyst Zach Lowe said Curry was unique in the NBA.

"Is Steph the best player in the NBA? Maybe. But it says something about how great these dudes are. That tomorrow night we might ask if Kevin Durant or Giannis Antetokounmpo is the best player in the league. He is the most unique. There's nobody like him, and there'll probably be nobody ever like him."

Steph Curry was the key to the Golden State Warriors' victory Thursday night. Curry recorded 40 points in 35 minutes and dominated the game.

trib.al/81mGOlP In the fourth quarter, the Warriors outscored the Cavaliers 36-8 to come back from a 13-point deficit for a convincing win Thursday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. In the fourth quarter, the Warriors outscored the Cavaliers 36-8 to come back from a 13-point deficit for a convincing win Thursday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.trib.al/81mGOlP

The team had a terrific fourth quarter in the comeback. The Warriors outscored the Cavaliers 36-8, powered by 20 points from Steph Curry. It was one for the books as Curry registered his 36th career 20-point quarter in the fourth quarter.

