Stephen Curry becomes second player in NBA history to hit 2900 career regular-season three-point shots

Stephen Curry has been busy making headlines this season. The Golden State Warriors superstar just became the second player in NBA history to broach the 2900 regular-season triples mark.

The 33-year-old achieved the feat when he hit a step-back 26-foot jumper over Blake Griffin in the first quarter of the marquee contest between the Warriors and Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday.

Ray Allen, the NBA’s all-time leader with 2973 triples in the regular season, was the first player to cross the 2900 three-pointer mark.

Stephen Curry had 2899 triples before the start of the Golden State Warriors’ matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. Having touched the 2900 career triples mark, Curry will now look to overtake Allen as the all-time regular-season leader in made three-point shots.

Curry, who is averaging 5.2 long-range shots per game this season, should be able to overcome the gap between Allen and him by the third week of December 2021.

The most impressive fact about Stephen Curry’s pursuit of Ray Allen’s historical milestone is that while Allen required 1300 regular-season games to make his 2973 career three-point shots, Curry should be able to better that landmark in less than 800 regular-season games.

The game against the Brooklyn Nets is Stephen Curry’s 776th regular-season outing. He has made his regular-season three-pointers at an average of 3.7 per contest in comparison to the 2.3 triples per game that Allen tallied.

Stephen Curry has the most three-pointers all time, including playoffs

Just last week on Friday, Stephen Curry overtook Ray Allen for most career three-pointers in the regular season and playoffs combined. Curry achieved this honor during the Golden State Warriors’ contest against the Chicago Bulls.

Allen, who made 385 shots from deep in the playoffs, has a total of 3358 career threes. Curry, who is the NBA’s all-time playoff leader with 470 shots from behind the arc, now has 3370-plus triples in both the regular season and postseason.

Assuming Stephen Curry keeps up with his current pace of 5.2 triples per game this season, he should be able to become the first player in NBA history to make 3500 career three-pointers in both the regular season and the playoffs this very season. Curry should be able to bring up this statistical highlight within the first ten days of January 2022.

Stephen Curry has already proved himself to be among the greatest three-point shooters in NBA history. He holds the record for knocking down 402 threes, the most triples in a single NBA season, during his 2015-16 MVP campaign. He has led the league in most three-point shots made in six NBA seasons and is also a two-time three-point contest winner on All-Star weekend.

Curry is also the only player to tally eight NBA seasons with 200-plus three-pointers. He is currently leading the league in made triples this season as well.

Stephen Curry was picked 7th overall by the Golden State Warriors in the 2009 Draft. He is a two-time MVP winner (2015 and 2016), three-time NBA Finals champion and a two-time scoring champion. He was selected to the NBA’s 75th anniversary team at the start of the 2021-22 season.

