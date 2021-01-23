Who has the most threes in NBA history?

Since the three-point line was introduced in the NBA back in 1979, it has revolutionized the way basketball is played, with innumerable “three-point” specialists having emerged in the NBA in recent years.

Stephen Curry in particular has been said to redefine the parameter for “great shooting” and has the ability to hurt opponents from any range. There are only two players in NBA history who have managed to shoot more three-pointers than Stephen Curry. Indiana Pacers legend Reggie Miller hit a total of 2,567 three pointers in 1,389 games, a record that Stephen Curry is on the verge of breaking.

Steph Curry just passed Ray Allen for most 3s made in NBA postseason history.



Steph: 386 (91 games)

Ray: 385 (171 games)



Absolutely ridiculous. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/RYv169ZrsB — Timeless Sports (@timelesssports_) April 14, 2019

Curry has managed to score 2,557 3-pointers in only 714 NBA games, and is expected to surpass Miller in the next few games. However, he still has quite a way to go to get to No. 1 in the list. In this article, we look at the NBA player who has scored the most number of threes in the league’s decorated history.

Stephen Curry has redefined the parameters for "great shooting"

Who has scored the highest number of 3-pointers in NBA history?

Two-time NBA champion and 10-time All-Star Ray Allen scored a total of 2,973 3-pointers in his 18 seasons in the NBA. He featured in a total of 1,300 games, and attempted 7,429 3-pointers through his career. Ray Allen was selected 5th overall in the 1996 NBA draft by the Milwaukee Bucks and then sent to the Milwaukee Bucks in a draft-day trade.

Reggie Miller holds the 2nd most threes ever (2,560 career threes) only second to Ray Allen (2973 career threes) Will Steph Curry pass them? pic.twitter.com/gUetZIPMmw — Hoop Squad (@Hooper_Nations) October 24, 2016

He won his two NBA titles with Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat in 2008 and 2013, respectively, and is widely considered to be one of the greatest shooters of all time. His clutch three-pointer during Game 6 of the 2013 NBA finals to tie the score against the San Antonio Spurs is considered to be one of the most memorable plays in NBA history.

Feels like a good time to remind y'all Ray Allen is back on a basketball court tonight. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/eBAKPymA3Y — SLAM (@SLAMonline) February 16, 2019

Allen was considered the greatest NBA shooter until the emergence of Stephen Curry, and never finished an NBA season in which he had shot below the 35.6% mark from beyond the arc.

Most 3s in a season, NBA history...

1. 2016 Stephen Curry: 288

2. 2015 Stephen Curry: 286

3. 2013 Stephen Curry: 272

4. 2006 Ray Allen: 269 — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) February 28, 2016

Regardless, he is also expected to be surpassed by Stephen Curry in the next few seasons, and in record number of games.