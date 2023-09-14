Atlanta Dream vs. Dallas Wings Round 1, Game 1 prediction and game preview - September 15, 2023 / WNBA playoffs

Atlanta Dream vs. Dallas Wings: A matchup that was decided in the final game of the season. Wins and the Dream finished 4th and 5th in the conference respectively - they will be facing off in the playoffs first round.

They played the season-ending game, with the Dallas Wings beating the Dream 94-77. Dallas' star player Arike Ogunbowale played her socks off, posting an almost season-high 32 points.

Rhyne Howard from the Atlanta Dream could only manage 19 points in return, leading the efforts of her team.

This game was a preview of what the playoffs would be like, with the first round pitting them against each other. They face off for their first game on September 15.

Atlanta Dream vs. Dallas Wings: Where to watch

The game between the Dallas Wings and Atlanta Dream for the first round of the playoffs will take place at College Park Center in Dallas this Friday, September 15, and will tip off at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Fans can watch it on WNBA League Pass and FUBO.

Atlanta Dream vs. Dallas Wings: Who to watch out for

Lou Lopez Senechal and Diamond DeShields will be unavailable for the Wings. Asia Durr and Nia Coffey are still out for the Dream.

With the last five games being particularly good for Arike Ogunbowale, watch out for her continuing her rich vein of form. She has averaged 21.2 points and 1.7 steals a game, and will look to outshine Dream star Rhyne Howard.

The Dallas Wings will look to capitalize on their season sweep of the Dream and will look to progress to the second round. The Wings are the 3rd highest-scoring team in the WNBA and will cause Atlanta all sorts of problems.

Atlanta could cause the Texan team problems, if they tighten their unit, and focus on their defense. The last game showed the gaps in their plays, and fixing them could make them the dark horses of the matchup. Atlanta Dream vs. Dallas Wings is a series that could change the outlook of championship-hopeful teams.