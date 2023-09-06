Atlanta Dream vs. Seattle Storm prediction & game preview - September 6, 2023 | WNBA

The Atlanta Dream will face the Seattle Storm on Wednesday, September 6. Both teams have endured rather mixed seasons. However, Seattle's season has been the worst of the two, with the Western Conference franchise struggling to find any form of consistency.

Nevertheless, Atlanta and Seattle will fight for a win on Wednesday evening, with the Dream in touching distance of the Washington Mystics in the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

The last time Atlanta and Seattle faced off, the Storm secured a 68-67 victory, with the game taking place on August 11. The Dream will likely want to even the score when they play Seattle on September 6, especially now that playoff seeding is coming down to the wire.

Seattle is unlikely to make the postseason, which means the Dream will be the team entering the contest with pressure on their shoulders, so it will be interesting to see how they handle the upcoming game.

Atlanta Dream vs. Seattle Storm prediction

The Atlanta Dream will likely be slight favorites heading into their contest against the Seattle Storm. The game is set to take place in Atlanta, where the Dream holds a 10-8 record.

Seattle hasn't been impressive on the road, though, going 7-11 record away from their hometown fans, but could be a threat to steal another win from the Dream.

Still, the Storm have won just 29.7% of their games this year and are going up against an Atlanta team with a 45.9% win rate, so there is a clear difference in terms of on-court execution, and that will likely be the deciding factor.

Atlanta Dream Roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Laeticia Amihere F 6-3 ft 185 lbs JULY 10, 2001 R SOUTH CAROLINA/CANADA Monique Billings F 6-4 ft 192 lbs MAY 2, 1996 5 yrs UCLA/USA Nia Coffey F 6-1 ft 182 lbs JUNE 11, 1995 6 yrs NORTHWESTERN/USA Asia (AD) Durr G 5-10 ft 151 lbs APRIL 5, 1997 2 yrs LOUISVILLE/USA Allisha Gray G 6-0 ft 167 lbs JANUARY 12, 1995 6 yrs SOUTH CAROLINA/USA Naz Hillmon F 6-2 ft 190 lbs APRIL 5, 2000 1 yrs MICHIGAN/USA Rhyne Howard G 6-2 ft 175 lbs APRIL 29, 2000 1 yrs KENTUCKY/USA Haley Jones F-G 6-1 ft 187 lbs MAY 23, 2001 R STANFORD/USA Aari McDonald G 5-6 ft 141 lbs AUGUST 20, 1998 2 yrs ARIZONA/USA Cheyenne Parker F 6-4 ft 193 lbs AUGUST 22, 1992 8 yrs MIDDLE TENNESSEE/USA Danielle Robinson G 5-9 ft 137 lbs MAY 10, 1989 11 yrs OKLAHOMA/USA Iliana Rupert C 6-4 ft 189 lbs JULY 12, 2001 1 yrs TANGO BOURGES/FRANCE

Seattle Storm Roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu F-C 6-3 ft 204 lbs JULY 26, 1999 R SOUTH FLORIDA/CAMEROON Joyner Holmes F 6-3 ft 210 lbs FEBRUARY 22, 1998 3 yrs TEXAS-AUSTIN/USA Jordan Horston G-F 6-2 ft 165 lbs MAY 21, 2001 R TENNESSEE/USA Jewell Loyd G 5-11 ft 165 lbs OCTOBER 5, 1993 8 yrs NOTRE DAME/USA Ezi Magbegor C 6-4 ft 181 lbs AUGUST 13, 1999 3 yrs MELBOURNE/AUSTRALIA Jade Melbourne G 5-11 ft 145 lbs AUGUST 18, 2002 R AUSTRALIA/AUSTRALIA Kia Nurse G 6-0 ft 181 lbs FEBRUARY 22, 1996 4 yrs CONNECTICUT/CANADA Mercedes Russell C 6-6 ft 195 lbs JULY 27, 1995 5 yrs TENNESSEE/USA Yvonne Turner G 5-10 ft 127 lbs OCTOBER 13, 1987 4 yrs NEBRASKA/USA Sami Whitcomb G 5-10 ft 154 lbs JULY 20, 1988 6 yrs WASHINGTON/AUSTRALIA Gabby Williams F 5-11 ft 172 lbs SEPTEMBER 9, 1996 4 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA

Atlanta Dream vs. Seattle Storm: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on NBA TV, FOX13+, Amazon Prime, WNBA League Pass, and FUBO.

The game will be played at the Gateway Center Arena and is set to tip off at 9 p.m. Eastern Time.

Atlanta Dream vs. Seattle Storm: Players to watch

The Atlanta Dream will look toward their big three of Cheyenne Paker, Rhyne Howard, and Allisha Gray for their upcoming contest against the Seattle Storm. Aari McDonald will also be entering the contest following an impressive performance in her last game.

The Seattle Storm will lean heavily on Jewell Lloyd, as the star player continues to impress despite her team's struggles. Sami Whitcomb and Ezi Magbegor will also have significant roles to play. Seattle will also require Jordan Horston to continue providing a versatile impact.