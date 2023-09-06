Basketball
  Atlanta Dream vs. Seattle Storm prediction & game preview - September 6, 2023 | WNBA

By Adam Taylor
Modified Sep 06, 2023 10:37 GMT
Seattle Storm v Las Vegas Aces
Atlanta Dream vs. Seattle Storm prediction & game preview

The Atlanta Dream will face the Seattle Storm on Wednesday, September 6. Both teams have endured rather mixed seasons. However, Seattle's season has been the worst of the two, with the Western Conference franchise struggling to find any form of consistency.

Nevertheless, Atlanta and Seattle will fight for a win on Wednesday evening, with the Dream in touching distance of the Washington Mystics in the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

The last time Atlanta and Seattle faced off, the Storm secured a 68-67 victory, with the game taking place on August 11. The Dream will likely want to even the score when they play Seattle on September 6, especially now that playoff seeding is coming down to the wire.

Seattle is unlikely to make the postseason, which means the Dream will be the team entering the contest with pressure on their shoulders, so it will be interesting to see how they handle the upcoming game.

Atlanta Dream vs. Seattle Storm prediction

The Atlanta Dream will likely be slight favorites heading into their contest against the Seattle Storm. The game is set to take place in Atlanta, where the Dream holds a 10-8 record.

Seattle hasn't been impressive on the road, though, going 7-11 record away from their hometown fans, but could be a threat to steal another win from the Dream.

Still, the Storm have won just 29.7% of their games this year and are going up against an Atlanta team with a 45.9% win rate, so there is a clear difference in terms of on-court execution, and that will likely be the deciding factor.

Atlanta Dream Roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Laeticia Amihere
F6-3 ft185 lbsJULY 10, 2001RSOUTH CAROLINA/CANADA
Monique Billings
F6-4 ft192 lbsMAY 2, 19965 yrsUCLA/USA
Nia Coffey
F6-1 ft182 lbsJUNE 11, 19956 yrsNORTHWESTERN/USA
Asia (AD) Durr
G5-10 ft151 lbsAPRIL 5, 19972 yrsLOUISVILLE/USA
Allisha Gray
G6-0 ft167 lbsJANUARY 12, 19956 yrsSOUTH CAROLINA/USA
Naz Hillmon
F6-2 ft190 lbsAPRIL 5, 20001 yrsMICHIGAN/USA
Rhyne Howard
G6-2 ft175 lbsAPRIL 29, 20001 yrsKENTUCKY/USA
Haley Jones
F-G6-1 ft187 lbsMAY 23, 2001RSTANFORD/USA
Aari McDonald
G5-6 ft141 lbsAUGUST 20, 19982 yrsARIZONA/USA
Cheyenne Parker
F6-4 ft193 lbsAUGUST 22, 19928 yrsMIDDLE TENNESSEE/USA
Danielle Robinson
G5-9 ft137 lbsMAY 10, 198911 yrsOKLAHOMA/USA
Iliana Rupert
C6-4 ft189 lbsJULY 12, 20011 yrsTANGO BOURGES/FRANCE

Seattle Storm Roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu
F-C6-3 ft204 lbsJULY 26, 1999RSOUTH FLORIDA/CAMEROON
Joyner Holmes
F6-3 ft210 lbsFEBRUARY 22, 19983 yrsTEXAS-AUSTIN/USA
Jordan Horston
G-F6-2 ft165 lbsMAY 21, 2001RTENNESSEE/USA
Jewell Loyd
G5-11 ft165 lbsOCTOBER 5, 19938 yrsNOTRE DAME/USA
Ezi Magbegor
C6-4 ft181 lbsAUGUST 13, 19993 yrsMELBOURNE/AUSTRALIA
Jade Melbourne
G5-11 ft145 lbsAUGUST 18, 2002RAUSTRALIA/AUSTRALIA
Kia Nurse
G6-0 ft181 lbsFEBRUARY 22, 19964 yrsCONNECTICUT/CANADA
Mercedes Russell
C6-6 ft195 lbsJULY 27, 19955 yrsTENNESSEE/USA
Yvonne Turner
G5-10 ft127 lbsOCTOBER 13, 19874 yrsNEBRASKA/USA
Sami Whitcomb
G5-10 ft154 lbsJULY 20, 19886 yrsWASHINGTON/AUSTRALIA
Gabby Williams
F5-11 ft172 lbsSEPTEMBER 9, 19964 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA

Atlanta Dream vs. Seattle Storm: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on NBA TV, FOX13+, Amazon Prime, WNBA League Pass, and FUBO.

The game will be played at the Gateway Center Arena and is set to tip off at 9 p.m. Eastern Time.

Atlanta Dream vs. Seattle Storm: Players to watch

The Atlanta Dream will look toward their big three of Cheyenne Paker, Rhyne Howard, and Allisha Gray for their upcoming contest against the Seattle Storm. Aari McDonald will also be entering the contest following an impressive performance in her last game.

The Seattle Storm will lean heavily on Jewell Lloyd, as the star player continues to impress despite her team's struggles. Sami Whitcomb and Ezi Magbegor will also have significant roles to play. Seattle will also require Jordan Horston to continue providing a versatile impact.

