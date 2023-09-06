Atlanta Dream vs. Seattle Storm prediction & game preview - September 6, 2023 | WNBA

The Atlanta Dream will face the Seattle Storm on Wednesday, September 6. Both teams have endured rather mixed seasons. However, Seattle's season has been the worst of the two, with the Western Conference franchise struggling to find any form of consistency.
Nevertheless, Atlanta and Seattle will fight for a win on Wednesday evening, with the Dream in touching distance of the Washington Mystics in the third seed in the Eastern Conference.
The last time Atlanta and Seattle faced off, the Storm secured a 68-67 victory, with the game taking place on August 11. The Dream will likely want to even the score when they play Seattle on September 6, especially now that playoff seeding is coming down to the wire.
Seattle is unlikely to make the postseason, which means the Dream will be the team entering the contest with pressure on their shoulders, so it will be interesting to see how they handle the upcoming game.
Atlanta Dream vs. Seattle Storm prediction
The Atlanta Dream will likely be slight favorites heading into their contest against the Seattle Storm. The game is set to take place in Atlanta, where the Dream holds a 10-8 record.
Seattle hasn't been impressive on the road, though, going 7-11 record away from their hometown fans, but could be a threat to steal another win from the Dream.
Still, the Storm have won just 29.7% of their games this year and are going up against an Atlanta team with a 45.9% win rate, so there is a clear difference in terms of on-court execution, and that will likely be the deciding factor.
Atlanta Dream Roster
Seattle Storm Roster
Atlanta Dream vs. Seattle Storm: Where to watch
You can watch the contest on NBA TV, FOX13+, Amazon Prime, WNBA League Pass, and FUBO.
The game will be played at the Gateway Center Arena and is set to tip off at 9 p.m. Eastern Time.
Atlanta Dream vs. Seattle Storm: Players to watch
The Atlanta Dream will look toward their big three of Cheyenne Paker, Rhyne Howard, and Allisha Gray for their upcoming contest against the Seattle Storm. Aari McDonald will also be entering the contest following an impressive performance in her last game.
The Seattle Storm will lean heavily on Jewell Lloyd, as the star player continues to impress despite her team's struggles. Sami Whitcomb and Ezi Magbegor will also have significant roles to play. Seattle will also require Jordan Horston to continue providing a versatile impact.
Why Does The NBA Hate The Next Usain Bolt?! And Who Is He??!