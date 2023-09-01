Minnesota Lynx vs. Atlanta Dream prediction & game preview - September 1, 2023 | WNBA

Basketball
By Adam Taylor
Modified Sep 01, 2023 11:20 GMT
Atlanta Dream v Las Vegas Aces
WNBA, Minnesota Lynx vs. Atlanta Dream prediction & game preview

The Minnesota Lynx and Atlanta Dream sit third in their respective conferences and have all but assured their progression into the WNBA postseason. However, neither team will want to record a loss at this late point in the season.

As such, we can expect both the Dream and the Lynx to play a high-tempo, physical brand of basketball when they face off on September 1. Minnesota have lost their last two games, so they will be looking to halt that slide with a win over Atlanta, while the Dream will be looking to add another win to their tally of 17 on the season.

In the last meeting between the Dream and the Lynx, Atlanta came away with the victory courtesy of an 82-73 scoreline on July 19.

Minnesota Lynx vs. Atlanta Dream prediction

The Atlanta Dream will head into their contest against the Minnesota Lynx as slight favorites to earn a victory. Both teams play at a high level. However, Atlanta's style of play and versatile scoring profile should allow them to secure a hard-fought win to bolster their position in the Eastern Conference.

Minnesota's recent performances have been patchy, which is likely why the Vegas odds setters are taking a slightly cautious approach in making Atlanta the favorites to win their upcoming game.

Minnesota Lynx Roster

Player and No.

Position

Diamond Miller (#1)

Guard

Lindsay Allen (#2)

Guard

Kayana Taylor (#4)

Guard

Rachel Banham (#15)

Guard

Kayla McBride (#21)

Guard

Tiffany Mitchell (#25)

Guard

Aerial Powers (#3)

Forward

Bridget Carleton (#6)

Forward

Jessica Shepard (#10)

Forward

Natalie Achonwa (#11)

Forward

Dorka Juhasz (#14)

Forward

Emily Engstler (#22)

Forward

Napheesa Collier (#24)

Forward

Nikolina Milic (#31)

Forward

Atlanta Dream Roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Laeticia Amihere
F6-3 ft185 lbsJULY 10, 2001RSOUTH CAROLINA/CANADA
Monique Billings
F6-4 ft192 lbsMAY 2, 19965 yrsUCLA/USA
Nia Coffey
F6-1 ft182 lbsJUNE 11, 19956 yrsNORTHWESTERN/USA
Asia (AD) Durr
G5-10 ft151 lbsAPRIL 5, 19972 yrsLOUISVILLE/USA
Allisha Gray
G6-0 ft167 lbsJANUARY 12, 19956 yrsSOUTH CAROLINA/USA
Naz Hillmon
F6-2 ft190 lbsAPRIL 5, 20001 yrsMICHIGAN/USA
Rhyne Howard
G6-2 ft175 lbsAPRIL 29, 20001 yrsKENTUCKY/USA
Haley Jones
F-G6-1 ft187 lbsMAY 23, 2001RSTANFORD/USA
Aari McDonald
G5-6 ft141 lbsAUGUST 20, 19982 yrsARIZONA/USA
Cheyenne Parker
F6-4 ft193 lbsAUGUST 22, 19928 yrsMIDDLE TENNESSEE/USA
Danielle Robinson
G5-9 ft137 lbsMAY 10, 198911 yrsOKLAHOMA/USA
Iliana Rupert
C6-4 ft189 lbsJULY 12, 20011 yrsTANGO BOURGES/FRANCE

Atlanta Dream vs Minnesota Lynx: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on ION, FUBO and WNBA League Pass.

The game will be played at the Target Center and is set to tip off at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

Atlanta Dream vs Minnesota Lynx: Players to watch

The Atlanta Dream has a versatile big three, with Cheyenne Parker, Allisha Gray, and Rhyne Howard all providing significant firepower on the offensive end, along with rebounding and playmaking.

In her last outing, Howard produced 15 points, seven rebounds, and six assists, along with three blocks. It's that type of versatile production that will make the Dream a difficult opponent for the Minnesota Lynx on September 1.

Danielle Robinson and Monique Billings will also provide Atlanta with some impact via their bench.

For the Minnesota Lynx, Diamond Miller, Napheesa Collier, and Kayla McBride are the trio that will be tasked with overcoming Atlanta's defense. Miller has enjoyed a solid season and is a viable first option on the offensive side of the court. Dorka Juhasz is also a reliable player who can impact the game on multiple levels.

Edited by Tejas Rathi
