Minnesota Lynx vs. Atlanta Dream prediction & game preview - September 1, 2023 | WNBA

The Minnesota Lynx and Atlanta Dream sit third in their respective conferences and have all but assured their progression into the WNBA postseason. However, neither team will want to record a loss at this late point in the season.

As such, we can expect both the Dream and the Lynx to play a high-tempo, physical brand of basketball when they face off on September 1. Minnesota have lost their last two games, so they will be looking to halt that slide with a win over Atlanta, while the Dream will be looking to add another win to their tally of 17 on the season.

In the last meeting between the Dream and the Lynx, Atlanta came away with the victory courtesy of an 82-73 scoreline on July 19.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Minnesota Lynx vs. Atlanta Dream prediction

The Atlanta Dream will head into their contest against the Minnesota Lynx as slight favorites to earn a victory. Both teams play at a high level. However, Atlanta's style of play and versatile scoring profile should allow them to secure a hard-fought win to bolster their position in the Eastern Conference.

Minnesota's recent performances have been patchy, which is likely why the Vegas odds setters are taking a slightly cautious approach in making Atlanta the favorites to win their upcoming game.

Minnesota Lynx Roster

Player and No. Position Diamond Miller (#1) Guard Lindsay Allen (#2) Guard Kayana Taylor (#4) Guard Rachel Banham (#15) Guard Kayla McBride (#21) Guard Tiffany Mitchell (#25) Guard Aerial Powers (#3) Forward Bridget Carleton (#6) Forward Jessica Shepard (#10) Forward Natalie Achonwa (#11) Forward Dorka Juhasz (#14) Forward Emily Engstler (#22) Forward Napheesa Collier (#24) Forward Nikolina Milic (#31) Forward

Atlanta Dream Roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Laeticia Amihere F 6-3 ft 185 lbs JULY 10, 2001 R SOUTH CAROLINA/CANADA Monique Billings F 6-4 ft 192 lbs MAY 2, 1996 5 yrs UCLA/USA Nia Coffey F 6-1 ft 182 lbs JUNE 11, 1995 6 yrs NORTHWESTERN/USA Asia (AD) Durr G 5-10 ft 151 lbs APRIL 5, 1997 2 yrs LOUISVILLE/USA Allisha Gray G 6-0 ft 167 lbs JANUARY 12, 1995 6 yrs SOUTH CAROLINA/USA Naz Hillmon F 6-2 ft 190 lbs APRIL 5, 2000 1 yrs MICHIGAN/USA Rhyne Howard G 6-2 ft 175 lbs APRIL 29, 2000 1 yrs KENTUCKY/USA Haley Jones F-G 6-1 ft 187 lbs MAY 23, 2001 R STANFORD/USA Aari McDonald G 5-6 ft 141 lbs AUGUST 20, 1998 2 yrs ARIZONA/USA Cheyenne Parker F 6-4 ft 193 lbs AUGUST 22, 1992 8 yrs MIDDLE TENNESSEE/USA Danielle Robinson G 5-9 ft 137 lbs MAY 10, 1989 11 yrs OKLAHOMA/USA Iliana Rupert C 6-4 ft 189 lbs JULY 12, 2001 1 yrs TANGO BOURGES/FRANCE

Atlanta Dream vs Minnesota Lynx: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on ION, FUBO and WNBA League Pass.

The game will be played at the Target Center and is set to tip off at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

Atlanta Dream vs Minnesota Lynx: Players to watch

The Atlanta Dream has a versatile big three, with Cheyenne Parker, Allisha Gray, and Rhyne Howard all providing significant firepower on the offensive end, along with rebounding and playmaking.

In her last outing, Howard produced 15 points, seven rebounds, and six assists, along with three blocks. It's that type of versatile production that will make the Dream a difficult opponent for the Minnesota Lynx on September 1.

Danielle Robinson and Monique Billings will also provide Atlanta with some impact via their bench.

For the Minnesota Lynx, Diamond Miller, Napheesa Collier, and Kayla McBride are the trio that will be tasked with overcoming Atlanta's defense. Miller has enjoyed a solid season and is a viable first option on the offensive side of the court. Dorka Juhasz is also a reliable player who can impact the game on multiple levels.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)