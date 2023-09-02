Las Vegas Aces vs. Seattle Storm prediction & game preview - September 2, 2023 | WNBA

On Saturday, September 2, the Las Vegas Aces will face off against the Seattle Storm in a WNBA Western Conference matchup. The Aces have won 15 of their 17 home games this season and 14 of their 19 games on the road, making them the most dominant team in the league this season.

On the other hand, the Storm have lost 15 of 19 at home and 10 of 17 on the road, which is why they sit fifth in the West, just a few wins above the bottom-placed Phoenix Mercury.

In the last meeting between these two teams, the Aces registered a 79-63 win over the Storm and will be looking to win by a similar scoreline when the two teams face off here.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Las Vegas Aces vs. Seattle Storm prediction

The Aces will enter this WNBA contest against the Storm as heavy favorites to secure a victory. Both Seattle and Las Vegas are coming into the game following a win in their last outing.

However, the Aces have seldom dropped games this season, losing just six in total, and will feel confident about overcoming a Storm team that has struggled for momentum and relevancy throughout the WNBA calendar year.

Las Vegas Aces roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Kierstan Bell F 6-1 ft 176 lbs MARCH 16, 2000 1 yrs FLORIDA GULF COAST/USA Alysha Clark F 5-11 ft 167 lbs JULY 7, 1987 10 yrs MIDDLE TENNESSEE/USA Sydney Colson G 5-8 ft 140 lbs AUGUST 6, 1989 8 yrs TEXAS A&M/USA Cayla George C-F 6-4 ft 192 lbs MAY 1, 1989 3 yrs AUSTRALIA/AUSTRALIA Chelsea Gray G 5-11 ft 170 lbs OCTOBER 8, 1992 8 yrs DUKE/USA Ashley Joens G 6-1 ft 160 lbs MARCH 16, 2000 R IOWA STATE/USA Candace Parker F-C 6-4 ft 184 lbs APRIL 19, 1986 15 yrs TENNESSEE/USA Kelsey Plum G 5-8 ft 145 lbs AUGUST 24, 1994 5 yrs WASHINGTON/USA Kiah Stokes C 6-3 ft 191 lbs MARCH 30, 1993 7 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Riquna Williams G 5-7 ft 165 lbs MAY 28, 1990 10 yrs MIAMI/USA A'ja Wilson C 6-4 ft 195 lbs AUGUST 8, 1996 5 yrs SOUTH CAROLINA/USA Jackie Young G 6-0 ft 165 lbs SEPTEMBER 16, 1997 4 yrs NOTRE DAME/USA

Seattle Storm roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Morgan Bertsch F 6-4 ft 173 lbs APRIL 20, 1997 R CALIFORNIA-DAVIS/USA Kahleah Copper G-F 6-1 ft 165 lbs AUGUST 28, 1994 7 yrs RUTGERS/USA Dana Evans G 5-6 ft 145 lbs AUGUST 1, 1998 2 yrs LOUISVILLE/USA Rebekah Gardner G 6-1 ft 130 lbs JULY 9, 1990 1 yrs UCLA/USA Isabelle Harrison F 6-3 ft 183 lbs SEPTEMBER 27, 1993 6 yrs TENNESSEE/USA Ruthy Hebard F 6-4 ft 190 lbs APRIL 28, 1998 3 yrs OREGON/USA Sika Koné F 6-3 ft 180 lbs JULY 13, 2002 R SPAIN/MALI Marina Mabrey G 5-11 ft 170 lbs SEPTEMBER 14, 1996 4 yrs NOTRE DAME/USA Robyn Parks F 6-1 ft 170 lbs JULY 19, 1992 R VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH/USA Alanna Smith F 6-4 ft 180 lbs SEPTEMBER 10, 1996 4 yrs STANFORD/AUSTRALIA Taylor Soule F 5-11 ft 186 lbs JANUARY 5, 2000 R VIRGINIA TECH/USA Elizabeth Williams C-F 6-3 ft 200 lbs JUNE 23, 1993 8 yrs DUKE/UNITED KINGDOM Courtney Williams G 5-8 ft 139 lbs MAY 11, 1994 7 yrs SOUTH FLORIDA/USA

Las Vegas Aces vs. Seattle Storm: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on NBA TV, FOX13+, Silver State Sports, WNBA League Pass, and FUBO.

The game will be played at the Michelob ULTRA Arena and is set to tip off at 9 p.m. Eastern Time.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Seattle Storm: Players to watch

The Aces will continue to lean on their impressive core of A'ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum, Chelsea Gray, and Jackie Young. The quartet has been phenomenal for Las Vegas all season and is the primary reason why the team looks set to retain their crown as WNBA champions.

A'ja Wilson is the Aces' best player, blending electric scoring with dominant rebounding, and will come into the game against Seattle on the back of a 26-point, 11-rebound night.

The Storm will lean on the impressive Jewell Lloyd to lead their offense, along with Sami Whitcomb and Ezi Magbegor. Jordan Horston will also be expected to have a big performance following an impressive showing in her last game against the Los Angeles Sparks.

Nevertheless, it will be Jewell Lloyd who has the biggest hand in the Storm's offense against Las Vegas, as she will be doing everything to help her team record a shock win.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)