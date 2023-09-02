Las Vegas Aces vs. Seattle Storm prediction & game preview - September 2, 2023 | WNBA

On Saturday, September 2, the Las Vegas Aces will face off against the Seattle Storm in a WNBA Western Conference matchup. The Aces have won 15 of their 17 home games this season and 14 of their 19 games on the road, making them the most dominant team in the league this season.
On the other hand, the Storm have lost 15 of 19 at home and 10 of 17 on the road, which is why they sit fifth in the West, just a few wins above the bottom-placed Phoenix Mercury.
In the last meeting between these two teams, the Aces registered a 79-63 win over the Storm and will be looking to win by a similar scoreline when the two teams face off here.
Las Vegas Aces vs. Seattle Storm prediction
The Aces will enter this WNBA contest against the Storm as heavy favorites to secure a victory. Both Seattle and Las Vegas are coming into the game following a win in their last outing.
However, the Aces have seldom dropped games this season, losing just six in total, and will feel confident about overcoming a Storm team that has struggled for momentum and relevancy throughout the WNBA calendar year.
Las Vegas Aces roster
Seattle Storm roster
Las Vegas Aces vs. Seattle Storm: Where to watch
You can watch the contest on NBA TV, FOX13+, Silver State Sports, WNBA League Pass, and FUBO.
The game will be played at the Michelob ULTRA Arena and is set to tip off at 9 p.m. Eastern Time.
Las Vegas Aces vs. Seattle Storm: Players to watch
The Aces will continue to lean on their impressive core of A'ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum, Chelsea Gray, and Jackie Young. The quartet has been phenomenal for Las Vegas all season and is the primary reason why the team looks set to retain their crown as WNBA champions.
A'ja Wilson is the Aces' best player, blending electric scoring with dominant rebounding, and will come into the game against Seattle on the back of a 26-point, 11-rebound night.
The Storm will lean on the impressive Jewell Lloyd to lead their offense, along with Sami Whitcomb and Ezi Magbegor. Jordan Horston will also be expected to have a big performance following an impressive showing in her last game against the Los Angeles Sparks.
Nevertheless, it will be Jewell Lloyd who has the biggest hand in the Storm's offense against Las Vegas, as she will be doing everything to help her team record a shock win.
