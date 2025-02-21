"It was like a cute cry": Steph Curry's 'philosophical' chat leaves godsister Cameron Brink in tears at ASG party

Cameron Brink, earmarked as the future of the LA Sparks, is one of the most hyped prospects in the WNBA and one of the faces of New Balance's basketball division. As part of her New Balance allegiance, she was featured heavily by the brand during their NBA All-Star Weekend promotions, where the brand launched their new Fresh Foam BBv3 shoe.

With the All-Star Weekend being held in San Francisco, Brink's presence also allowed her to link up with her godbrother, Stephen Curry. Cameron Brink's mother and Steph Curry's mother were roommates at Virginia Tech, and the families continued to stay in touch with Sonya Curry assuming godmother status for Brink upon her birth in 2001.

The Brink-Curry connection has continued to the next generation, with Cameron Brink and Sydel Curry-Lee linking up for their podcast, Straight to Cam, where Brink revealed how her interaction with Steph during the All-Star Weekend left her in tears.

"It was like a cute cry. It was like tears rolling down the cheek, it wasn't me sobbing...." Brink said. (7:31 onwards) "I was sitting on the couch in the corner with my mom and Sonya [Curry] and then Steph [Curry] was the one who was asking me all these questions. He was super sweet. We were both definitely feeling the 'Gentlemen's Cut'. And you know when he gets all philosophical. He was giving great advice, and I was just like "Stephen, if you keep talking to me, I am going to cry in front of everybody"."

Steph Curry has always been known as someone true to his family and friends, and Cameron Brink's narration of their interaction with the Bay only adds to this reputation. Brink has one of the best mentors possible as her godbrother as she continues to grow into a WNBA star.

Stephen Curry has talked up Cameron Brink's game, even before her eventual stardom

The Currys' support for the LA Sparks star goes a long way. In 2021, Steph Curry even talked about how he loves watching Cameron Brink play and stated that he is confident about her long playing career.

Cameron Brink is getting tips from godbrother Stephen Curry. (Credits: IG/Cameron Brink)

In 2021, Brink was just a sophomore prospect at Stanford, and her godbrother's public endorsement of her talent would have been reassuring and stressful for the then-20-year-old. However, at present, Steph's words have proved correct. His godsister's stardom is perhaps attributed to early lessons from the Golden State Warriors superstar, and Cameron Brink is also openly proud of her godbrother's achievements.

