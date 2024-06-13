"It was all worth it"- Angel Reese doubles down on LSU's high-intensity training prepping her for WNBA

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese can be a handful for opponents. Her consistent hustle and paint-patrolling prowess has helped guide the Sky to a solid start this season. While Reese's success has been no surprise to herself, she cited the competitive grind of honing her skills at LSU as the perfect preparation for the high-intensity life of the WNBA.

Reese tweeted, "It was all worth it" on Thursday. She elaborated on the demanding drills and conditioning programs she endured under LSU coach Kim Mulkey, known for her intense coaching style.

In a Wednesday interview with CBS Sports, Reese spoke highly about her time at LSU, where Mulkey's high-intensity training program is legendary.

"I think my transition has been great," Reese said. "It hasn't been a super big, huge surprise because Kim Mulkey kind of prepared me for this moment. At LSU, our practice was, like, four hours. We were ready. We were working. I thought training camp was going to be harder, so I think I was really prepared."

Reese's story is the song so many LSU alumni sing when they become stars in the pros. The grueling program, famous for hours and hours spent running drills and working on mental strength, has been a fountain of WNBA talent. The Tigers are known for their players' high intensity. From Sylvia Fowles to Seimone Augustus the Tigers churn out the best.

Angel Reese reveals players who inspired her game

Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese is making an impact with her performances During a recent interview, Reese detailed how it wasn't just college coaches who made her the player she became.

In the end, it wasn't just a single player who shaped her game as Reese modeled various WNBA stars to learn different aspects. She also takes inspiration from a current WNBA superstar: Breanna Stewart.

During a Wednesday courtside interview, the former LSU Tiger shared how she follows WNBA stars, learns from them, and incorporates their skills into her own game:

"I think I'm trying to take pieces from everybody..... Tina (Charles), taking my time around the basket. Being super versatile like Breanna Stewart, DeWanna Bonner ... the competitiveness of Alyssa Thomas."

A two-time WNBA champion and two-time Finals MVP, Stewart is also widely viewed as the league's most complete player. The way she can take over the game at both ends of the floor is a template and an inspiration for someone like Reese entering the league.