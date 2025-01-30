Kate Martin drops 3-word reaction as she and girlfriend Claire Gransee watch Jimmy Butler-less Heat struggle vs Cavaliers

Kate Martin is currently showcasing her skills in Unrivaled while making the most of her time in Miami. The rising star, representing Laces Basketball Club, has already played four games in the league’s inaugural season. With no game scheduled on Wednesday, as Laces' next matchup is set for Friday, Martin took the opportunity to enjoy some downtime.

The former Iowa standout spent her evening watching an NBA game, attending the Miami Heat vs. Cleveland Cavaliers matchup at Kaseya Center. She wasn’t alone and was joined by her girlfriend, Claire Gransee, as the couple watched what turned out to be a one-sided contest. The Jimmy Butler-less Heat struggled, suffering a 126-106 defeat to the Cavaliers.

Martin also shared a courtside snapshot of the game on her Instagram Story, revealing that it was her first time watching an NBA game live. Her girlfriend, Gransee, later reshared the post and responded with a simple yet heartfelt one-word reaction.

(Credit: Claire Gransee/Instagram)

Talking about Kate Martin, the Golden State Valkyries guard last took the court on Monday in a matchup against Angel Reese. The 6-foot guard finished with seven points on 3 of 8 shooting, including 1 of 5 from beyond the arc, while also committing two turnovers.

Kate Martin enjoying her time in Miami with girlfriend Claire Gransee

Kate Martin's performances on the court have been impressive, but she has also ensured her growing fanbase gets a glimpse into her personal life during her time in Miami. Last week, Martin shared moments from a beach outing with her girlfriend, Claire Gransee, offering fans a look at her time away from basketball.

Gransee has been a constant source of support, attending Unrivaled games and cheering Martin on from the sidelines. As for their relationship, the couple reportedly began dating during their time in Iowa, but they only made it public last year after Martin entered the WNBA.

