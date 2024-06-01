Kelsey Plum books seat alongside Diana Taurasi in elite list, grabs 3-point shooting record

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum recorded a commendable achievement on May 31. During the Las Vegas Aces' match against the Atlanta Dream, Kelsey Plum became the 5th fastest player in WNBA history to breach the mark of 400 3-pointers made in regular season. Overall, Kelsey Plum became the 29th player in the history of WNBA to score 400 or more buckets from behind the arc.

Kelsey Plum drained three 3-pointers during the game between the Las Vegas Aces and Atlanta Dream. The 29-year-old point guard achieved the milestone with her third 3-pointer on the night.

With her third three-pointer of the game, Kelsey Plum joined an elite list spearheaded by the iconic Diana Taurasi. The veteran Phoenix Mercury star Diana Taurasi is the fastest player ever in WNBA history to knock down 400 3-pointers.

Fastest to 400 3-pointers in WNBA regular season

WNBA legend and Phoenix Mercury's superstar, Diana Taurasi, holds the record for knocking down 400 threes in just 158 games. Diana Taurasi also holds the record for making the most 3-pointers in WNBA history. Taurasi has made 1385 3-pointers in 537 matches played in her career.

Dallas Wings' Arike Ogunbowale is second on the list of fastest players to breach the 400 mark for 3-pointers made. Arike Ogunbowale achieved the feat in 161 games.

Third on the list is former star Katie Smith, who played for multiple teams during her career. Katie Smith breached the 400 3-pointers mark in 174 games. Katie Smith is also in third place for the most 3-pointers made (906) in WNBA history.

Indiana Fever's Kelsey Mitchell is fourth on this illustrious list. Kelsey Mitchell took 176 games to complete 400 3-pointers in WNBA.

Kelsey Plum, a two-time champion with the Las Vegas Aces achieved the milestone in her 203rd WNBA game.

Kelsey Plum's achievement overshadowed by Las Vegas Aces' defeat

In a game in which Kelsey Plum became the 5th fastest player with 400 made 3-pointers in WNBA, her team Las Vegas Aces suffered a surprise defeat against Atlanta Dream. Kelsey Plum dropped 19 points and went 6-18 from the field while 3-12 from the 3-point range. Kelsey Plum also had six assists to her name.

On the season, Kelsey Plum is averaging 18.7 points, 5.7, 1.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals for the Las Vegas Aces. Kelsey Plum's best game of the season came against the Phoenix Mercury. The 29-year-old guard dropped 27 points and added five assists. Interestingly, Kelsey Plum's effort went in the drain as the Las Vegas Aces lost the game.

Kelsey Plum has scored in double digits in all six matches she has played, while breaching the 20-point mark twice.