Kelsey Plum's Sparks future to Angel Reese's sophomore year, 5 major storylines to monitor in WNBA 2025 season

The inaugural season of the 3x3 women's league, Unrivaled, concluded on March 17, leaving the women's basketball calendar empty until May. The new league offered fans plenty of basketball to enjoy, and many will now be looking forward to the start of the WNBA season.

Ad

Last season was a great success in terms of growth for the WNBA, and the 2025 season, which begins on May 16, promises to be a stellar one.

5 major storylines to monitor in WNBA 2025 season

#1. Kelsey Plum's LA Sparks future

After seven years with the Las Vegas Aces, Kelsey Plum was traded by the franchise to the Los Angeles Sparks during free agency. Having helped the Aces win back-to-back titles during her tenure, Plum now takes her experience to the City of Angels as she teams up with Dearica Hamby and Cameron Brink.

Ad

Trending

Plum signed a one-year, $202,000 contract with the Sparks. She will be a free agent after the season and will need to perform at the highest level to earn a bigger contract next year. However, having opted out of the inaugural season of Unrivaled to focus on her fitness, fans could see Plum make a comeback and confirm her future in the league.

#2. Angel Reese's sophomore year

Angel Reese, the seventh overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft, did not disappoint in her first season.

Ad

Now, in her sophomore year, Reese will be confident after winning the Unrivaled championship with the Rose BC. The additions of Courtney Vandersloot and Ariel Atkins will be a huge boost for the youngster as she looks to taste glory in the Windy City.

#3. Golden State Valkyries to debut in the league

The WNBA had its first expansion draft since the 2008 season in December and welcomed the 14th team in the league. The Golden State Valkyries became the newest addition to the WNBA and will make their league debut on May 16 against the LA Sparks at Chase Center.

Ad

Led by former Aces assistant coach Natalie Nakase, the Valkyries acquired quite a large part of the roster during the expansion draft. The team selected a player from each WNBA team, barring the Seattle Storm, and it has the likes of Monique Billings, Kayla Thornton and Kate Martin on its roster.

#4. Can the New York Liberty retain their crown

The New York Liberty won their first WNBA title last term after beating the Minnesota Lynx in the finals. Sabrina Ionescu and Co. were one of the most dominant teams last year and will be looking to retain their crown once again as they enter the new season with a bolstered squad.

Ad

The Liberty are poised to go back-to-back, retaining most of their core players, including Ionescu, Breanna Stewart, and Jonquel Jones. In addition, they have re-signed French player Marine Johannes and added Natasha Cloud.

#5. Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever

After an impressive showing in her debut season that saw her win the Rookie of the Year Award, Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever have all the eyes on them this season. The youngster, alongside Aliyah Boston, helped the Fever reach the playoffs last term. But with new additions and a year of experience, the squad seems more equipped for a title run this year.

Stephanie White became the team's head coach. The Fever brought in eight players, including DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard, and Kelsey Mitchell. They have become a real contender and could go all the way this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback