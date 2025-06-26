LA Sparks vs Indiana Fever Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for June 26 | 2025 WNBA Season

Thursday’s WNBA slate includes the first showdown of the season between the LA Sparks and the Indiana Fever. The Sparks enter the matchup on a four-game skid, while the Fever look to build momentum after a big roster shake-up.

LA has hit a rough patch recently, navigating a grueling stretch where four of their last five games were on the road, managing just one win, which came against the Las Vegas Aces. Their meeting with Indiana marks the third straight game away from home before they return to host the Chicago Sky on Sunday.

Indiana, meanwhile, is riding high after a win over the Seattle Storm, even though Caitlin Clark struggled offensively, finishing with just six points on 13 shots and committing eight turnovers. Aliyah Boston carried the load with a dominant 31 points and eight rebounds on 13-for-18 shooting, while Kelsey Mitchell chipped in 26 points and four dimes.

But the Fever enter this matchup with an even bigger storyline, waiving DeWanna Bonner, officially ending a mysterious stretch of absence labeled “personal reasons,” and bringing in Aari McDonald as her replacement.

Here’s what to know ahead of Sparks vs. Fever.

LA Sparks vs Indiana Fever injury reports

LA Sparks

Cameron Brink (knee) is still out and won’t play on Saturday. Rae Burrell (right knee) is also unavailable.

Indiana Fever

Indiana just made roster moves involving Bonner and McDonald, and also placed Damiris Dantas on the suspended list as she prepares to suit up for Brazil in the AmeriCup from June 28 to July 8, making her unavailable for this game. McDonald, however, will be active.

LA Sparks starting lineup and depth chart

LA is expected to start Kelsey Plum, Shey Peddy, Rickea Jackson, Dearica Hamby and Azura Stevens.

Below is their depth chart:

Starter 2nd 3rd PG Kelsey Plum SG Shey Peddy SF Rickea Jackson Emma Cannon PF Azura Stevens Liatu King Sania Feagin C Dearica Hamby Mercedes Russell

Indiana Fever starting lineup and depth chart

With Bonner gone, there’s no more ambiguity in Indiana’s core group. The expected starters are Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell, Lexie Hull, Natasha Howard and Aliyah Boston.

Below is their depth chart.

Starter 2nd PG Caitlin Clark Sydney Colson SG Kelsey Mitchell Sophie Cunningham SF Lexie Hull Brianna Turner PF Natasha Howard Makayla Timpson C Aliyah Boston

How to watch LA Sparks vs Indiana Fever

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. You can catch the game on Amazon Prime Video and FDSIN, or stream it live with a WNBA League Pass subscription.

