LA Sparks vs Indiana Fever Prediction and Betting Tips - June 26 | 2025 WNBA Season

The LA Sparks vs Indiana Fever matchup is one of two WNBA games scheduled on Thursday. This is the first time that these two teams will square off in the 2025 season, and much is at stake for either ball squad.

On the one hand, the Sparks — who have been languishing at the bottom of the Western Conference standings with their 4-11 record — are in dire need of more wins to keep their playoff hopes alive. On the other hand, the Fever (who are 7-7) have been struggling to win consistently this season.

LA Sparks vs Indiana Fever Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups, and Betting Tips

Moneyline: Sparks (+425) vs Fever (-525)

Spread: Sparks (+10.5) vs Fever (-10.5)

Total: Sparks -110 (o173.5) vs Fever -110 (u173.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

LA Sparks vs Indiana Fever preview

The Sparks are looking to arrest a four-game skid. Their most recent loss came at the hands of the Chicago Sky, who defeated them 97-86 on Tuesday. Azura Stevens had 21 points and seven rebounds in this loss.

Meanwhile, the Fever were able to recover from back-to-back losses by beating the Seattle Storm 94-86 on Tuesday. Aliyah Boston had 31 points on 13-for-18 shooting from the field in this victory.

LA Sparks vs Indiana Fever predicted starting lineups

Sparks

PG: Kelsey Plum | SG: Shey Peddy | SF: Rickea Jackson | PF: Dearica Hamby | C: Azura Stevens

Fever

PG: Caitlin Clark | SG: Kelsey Mitchell | SF: Lexie Hull | PF: Natasha Howard | C: Aliyah Boston

LA Sparks vs Indiana Fever betting tips

Dearica Hamby's point total is set at 16.5, which is almost identical with her season average of 16.4 ppg. Hamby had 15 points and seven rebounds in the loss to the Sky.

Caitlin Clark's point total is set at 20.5, which is above her season average of 18.2 ppg. Clark had just six points on 3-for-13 shooting in the win over the Storm.

LA Sparks vs Indiana Fever prediction

The Fever are projected to win over the Sparks on Thursday. LA is currently in a spiral that would be difficult to reverse against a potent Indiana squad inside their home venue.

