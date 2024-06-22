LA Sparks vs New York Liberty Injury Reports for June 22 | 2024 WNBA season

The LA Sparks will face the New York Liberty on Saturday for the second of their back-to-back matchups. The Liberty previously secured a 93-80 victory over the Sparks on Thursday.

Sabrina Ionescu led the Liberty's victory charge with 31 points, two rebounds, nine assists, and two steals, while Dearica Hamby led the Sparks' losing effort with nine points, 11 rebounds, and one assist.

With the win, the Liberty secured a 13-3 record and are second in the league standings. Meanwhile, the Sparks extended their five-game losing streak and are third-last in the standings with a 4-12 record.

LA Sparks vs New York Liberty Injury Reports for June 22

LA Sparks Injury Report

The LA Sparks have four players on their injury report: Azura Stevens (arm) and Lexie Brown are listed out for the game, while Cameron Brink (knee) and Julie Allemand (ankle) are listed out for the season.

Player Status Injury Azura Stevens Out Arm Lexie Brown Out Illness Cameron Brink Out (OFS)

Knee Julie Allemand Out (OFS)

Ankle



Sparks' star rookie Cameron Brink's season came to a premature end after it was revealed on Wednesday that she sustained a left ACL tear during the first quarter of their game against the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday.

Brink reflected on her season-ending injury on Instagram with a powerful note and thanked her fans for their support as she recovers.

"You never think it will happen to you. And despite all the hard work sometimes it does. This is hard to fathom but I know it will only make me stronger.

"I will not be derailed and I will continue to love this life- I’m not defined by basketball, but it is something that I love deeply and I will work everyday to get back to it. It’s not goodbye basketball it’s just a see you later. I’m always so thankful for your thoughts and prayers. 💜💛 #delayednotdenied," Brink captioned.

New York Liberty Injury Report

Meanwhile, the New York Liberty have five players listed on their injury report: Betnijah Laney-Hamilton (knee) and Courtney Vandersloot (personal) are listed as questionable and their involvement will be a game-time decision.

Moreover, Nyara Sabally (back) is listed out for the game, while Rebekah Gardner (Achilles) and Kaitlyn Davis (not injury-related) are listed out for the season.

Player Status Injury Betnijah Laney-Hamilton Questionable (GTD) Knee Courtney Vandersloot Questionable (GTD) Personal Nyara Sabally Out Back Rebekah Gardner Out (OFS)

Achilles Kaitlyn Davis

Out (OFS)

Not Injury Related

Both Betnijah Laney-Hamilton and Courtney Vandersloot did not play for the Liberty in their previous matchup against the Sparks on Thursday.

How to watch LA Sparks vs New York Liberty?

The Sparks-Liberty matchup is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at the Barclays Center in New York. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN and is also available to be streamed live on FuboTV or via the WNBA League Pass.