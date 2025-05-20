Las Vegas Aces vs Connecticut Sun Prediction and Betting Tips - May 20 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Las Vegas Aces travel to the Mohegan Sun Arena to face the Connecticut Sun as part of the 2025 WNBA season's opening week. The Aces were coming off a loss to the defending champions, New York Liberty, while the Sun were outlasted by the Washington Mystics.

Ad

A'ja Wilson had 31 points and 17 rebounds in Las Vegas' disappointing 92-78 defeat in Brooklyn. On the other hand, Tina Charles dropped 23 points and 10 rebounds in her re-debut for Connecticut. Charles was originally drafted by the Sun in 2010, spending four seasons there before getting traded to the Liberty in 2014.

Ad

Trending

Fans can watch the Aces-Sun game on local channels, Vegas 34 in Sin City, and NBC Sports Boston in Connecticut. It's also available via live stream on FuboTV and WNBA League Pass, which are both paid subscriptions. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Connecticut Sun Preview, Prediction and Betting Tips

Moneyline: Aces (-800) vs. Sun (+540)

Spread: Aces -12.5 (-107) vs. Sun +12.5 (-113)

Ad

Total (O/U): Aces o166.5 (-113) vs. Sun u166.5 (-109)

Note: The odds could change before tipoff.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Connecticut Sun Preview

The Las Vegas Aces are coming off a disappointing 2024 season, failing to win their third consecutive championship. A'ja Wilson had the best year of her career, but Chelsea Gray missing time early in the season didn't help. They made some changes in the offseason, replacing Kelsey Plum with Jewell Loyd.

Ad

On the other hand, the Connecticut Sun decided to rebuild and traded DiJonai Carrington and Alyssa Thomas. They also parted ways with coach Stephanie White and let her sign with the Indiana Fever. They have a combination of veterans and young players, though their outlook for the season is not good.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Connecticut Sun Predicted Starting Lineups

Aces

G - Chelsea Gray | G - Jackie Young | G - Jewell Loyd | F - A'ja Wilson | C - Kiah Stokes

Ad

Sun

G - Jacy Sheldon | G - Lindsay Allen | G - Marina Mabrey | F - Tina Charles | C - Olivia Nelson-Ododa

Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tipoff.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Connecticut Sun Betting Tips

A'ja Wilson has an over/under of 26.5 points via DraftKings. She's coming off a 31-point performance in her season debut, so bet on her to go OVER (-110) and score at least 27 points.

Ad

Tina Charles is favored to go OVER (-120) 15.5 points via Caesars Sportsbook. Charles had 23 points in her first game of the campaign. Place your money on the WNBA legend to score 16 points or more.

Ad

Las Vegas Aces vs. Connecticut Sun Prediction

The Aces are the overwhelming favorites to beat the Sun on Tuesday night at the Mohegan Sun Arena. They just have a much better roster, but the hosts couldn't be counted out. However, the prediction is a win for Las Vegas and the total going over 166.5 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More