Las Vegas Aces vs Indiana Fever prediction and betting tips - July 24 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Las Vegas Aces will be on the road to face the Indiana Fever in an entertaining WNBA game on Thursday. It's one of three games scheduled for the day and the third matchup between the two teams this season.

The Aces (12-11) are fourth in the Western Conference and are on a three-game winning streak. Their last game was an 87-72 win at home against the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday.

Reigning MVP A’ja Wilson recorded 24 points, 12 rebounds and five assists, while guard Jackie Young added 14 points, four rebounds and seven assists.

The Fever (12-12) are third in the Eastern Conference and come into this contest with three wins in the last five games. They have lost their last two games, the last being a 98-84 road loss to the champions, New York Liberty on Tuesday.

Kelsey Mitchell ended with 29 points, two rebounds and two assists, while forward Aliyah Boston added 15 points, 12 rebounds and six assists.

Las Vegas Aces vs Indiana Fever game details

The Aces-Fever game is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. The game will air on TV on Amazon Prime Video, WTHR-13 and Vegas 34.

Las Vegas Aces vs Indiana Fever betting lines

Moneyline:Aces (-130) vs. Fever (+110)

Spread: Aces (-2.0) vs. Fever (+2.0)

Total: (O/U): Aces (o163.5) -110 vs. Fever (u163.5) -110

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed are as per information available at the time of writing.

Las Vegas Aces vs Indiana Fever preview

The Aces have dominated this matchup with a 9-1 record. The Fever ended a nine-game losing run when they last met on July 3.

Indiana won that matchup 81-54 at home. Aces’ star Wilson led the players’ statistics chart with 29 points, three rebounds and one assist, while Fever’s guard Mitchell recorded 25 points and six assists.

Las Vegas Aces vs Indiana Fever predicted starting lineups

Aces

PG - A’ja Wilson | SG - Jackie Young | SF - Jewell Loyd | PF - Chelsea Gray | C - NaLyssa Smith

Fever

PG - Natasha Howard | SG - Sophie Cunningham | SF - Kelsey Mitchell | PF - Aari McDonald | C - Aliyah Boston

Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tipoff.

Las Vegas Aces vs Indiana Fever betting tips

A’ja Wilson has an over/under of 23.5 points via FanDuel. She’s averaging 22.4 ppg this season. The safe bet here is on the OVER.

Kelsey Mitchell, meanwhile, has an over/under of 20.5 points via FanDuel. She’s averaging 19.5 ppg this season. The safe bet here is the OVER.

Las Vegas Aces vs Indiana Fever Prediction

The Aces are tipped to beat the Fever. Las Vegas has a winning percentage of 56.52%, while Indiana has a 47.62 win percentage.

