Las Vegas Aces vs Indiana Fever Prediction and Betting Tips - July 3 | 2025 WNBA season

The Las Vegas Aces will square off against the Indiana Fever on Thursday for a regular-season matchup. The highlight of the game is the matchup between a Caitlin Clark-less Fever squad's battle against one of the best teams in the league.

Ad

The Aces are coming off an 84-81 win against the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday. The Fever are also coming off a 74-59 win against the Minnesota Lynx in the Commissioner's Cup finals.

Both teams have an 8-8 record and will try their best to walk away with a win and extend their winning streak.

Las Vegas Aces vs Indiana Fever game details and odds

The Las Vegas Aces vs Indiana Fever game will be held at the GainBridge Fieldhouse in Indiana. The match is scheduled to tip off at 7:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on Prime Video. Here are the odds for the game:

Ad

Trending

Moneyline: Aces -200 vs Fever +160

Spread: Aces -4.5 vs Fever +4.5

Total (O/U): Aces -110 (o162) vs Fever +110 (u162)

Note: Odds mentioned are as per available at the time of writing and are subject to change close to the game.

Las Vegas Aces vs Indiana Fever betting tips

Aliyah Boston has been carrying the mantle for the Fever in star guard Caitlin Clark's absence. She will be facing the reigning MVP A'ja Wilson in the paint. The third year forward will struggle to get to her good spots and get those rebounds as she normally would. Bet on her to go under her average in the rebounding department in Thursday's game.

Ad

Wilson has been a force to be reckoned with despite her team's rocky performances. She is averaging 21.6 points per game and the Fever's lack of a big player at the rim, expect Wilson to dominate near the basket and at the rim. Bet on the Aces superstar to score more than 25 points.

Las Vegas Aces vs Indiana Fever prediction

The Aces will be playing in enemy territory on Thursday. While Indiana has shown their ability to function without Clark in the past few games, it would be difficult to get past the Aces.

Expect the game to be closely matched in the first half before the Aces press their foot on the gas and break away. We predict the Aces to walk away as the winners to extend their win streak.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Avi Shravan Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.



Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.



Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore. Know More