Las Vegas Aces vs Indiana Fever Prediction and Betting Tips for Sept. 26 | 2025 WNBA Semifinals, Game 3

The 2025 WNBA semifinals continue on Friday with Game 3 of the matchup between the Las Vegas Aces and Indiana Fever. The series now shifts to Indianapolis at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse for the next two games, with the Fever taking one game in Las Vegas.

Ad

Game 1 was a shocker as Indiana came out firing in the second half to take an 89-73 win, led by Kelsey Mitchell. The Aces bounced back with authority in Game 2, dominating from start to finish to even the series following a 90-68 victory. NaLyssa Smith also got her revenge game against her former team.

Fans can watch Game 3 of the Aces-Dream series on ESPN. It's also available via live stream on the ESPN app, WNBA League Pass, DirecTV, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV and Sling, which are all paid subscription platforms. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EST.

Ad

Trending

Las Vegas Aces vs. Indiana Fever Preview, Prediction and Betting Tips

Moneyline: Aces (-185) vs. Fever (+154)

Spread: Aces -4.5 (-105) vs. Fever +4.5 (-115)

Total (O/U): O162.5 (-113), U162.5 (-109)

Note: The odds could change before tipoff.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Indiana Fever Preview

The Aces have only lost twice since Aug. 2, to the Seattle Storm in the first round and Game 1 against the Fever. They have been playing like a contender since an embarrassing 111-58 loss to the Minnesota Lynx.

Ad

The two teams faced each other three times in the regular season, with the Fever winning two. However, those three matchups happened before the Aces' 16-game winning streak.

Ad

After two playoff games, the Fever have a chance to finish the series on their homecourt.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Indiana Fever Predicted Starting Lineups

Aces

G - Chelsea Gray | G - Kierstan Bell | F - Jackie Young | F - A'ja Wilson | C - NaLyssa Smith

Fever

G - Odyssey Sims | G - Kelsey Mitchell | F - Lexie Hull | F - Natasha Howard | C - Aliyah Boston

Las Vegas Aces vs. Indiana Fever Betting Tips

Ad

A'ja Wilson has an over/under of 25.5 points via FanDuel for Game 3. Wilson is favored to go OVER (-122) despite averaging just 20.5 points in the first two games of the series. But since it's a must-win for the Aces, bet on Wilson to score at least 26 points

Kelsey Mitchell is favored to go OVER (-128) 19.5 points against the Aces via FanDuel for Game 3. Mitchell had 34 points in Game 1 but was limited to 13 points in Game 2. With the Fever playing at home, the crowd should energize the lefty to score 20 points or more.

Ad

Las Vegas Aces vs. Indiana Fever Prediction

The Aces are slightly favored to beat the Fever and take a 2-1 series lead. However, the fans inside the Gainbridge Fieldhouse are different, so this game could go either way. The prediction is an upset win for Indiana, with the total going OVER 162.5 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More