Las Vegas Aces vs Indiana Fever Prediction and Betting Tips for Sept. 28 | 2025 WNBA Playoffs Semis, Game 4

The Las Vegas Aces and Indiana Fever potentially match up for the final time in their 2025 WNBA semis at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Sunday's Game 4. After dropping the series opener at home, Las Vegas has stormed back to take a 2-1 series lead and earn two shots at closing the series.

Ad

They won Game 3 82-74 after a splendid fourth quarter, despite A'ja Wilson's off night. The four-time MVP could produce just 13 points on 6 of 20 shooting. However, it didn't matter as Jackie Young's 25 points and Nalyssa Smith's 16 points sealed the deal.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Indiana Fever Preview, Prediction and Betting Tips for Game 4

Money line: Aces -175, Fever +145

Spread: Aces -3.5 (-110), Fever +3.5 (-110)

Ad

Trending

Total over/under: Aces o162.5 (-108), Fever u162.5 (-114)

Las Vegas Aces vs. Indiana Fever Preview for Game 4

The Aces have regained momentum over the last two games. They are getting significant contributions aside from A'ja Wilson, which has been key to their success. Another factor leading to Las Vegas being up 2-1 is its ability to go pound for pound with Indiana from a physical standpoint.

The Aces came out on top in Game 3 because of their execution down the stretch. They shot 50.8%, while the Fever converted only 35.6% of their attempts, which decided the outcome. Another neatly executed plan should get the job done for Las Vegas and guide it to a fourth finals appearance in six years.

Ad

On the other hand, the Fever are lacking the firepower needed to match the Aces for 40 minutes. With a lack of talent on the floor in the absence of Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham, and others, it seems like Indiana has hit its ceiling amid this fairytale run.

The Aces have found an answer for Kelsey Mitchell, who hasn't lived up to the hype since her 35-point explosion in Game 1. Mitchell has shot a combined 12 of 40 (30.0%), leading to majority of the Fever's offensive issues. As good as Aliyah Boston has been defensively, she's been a no-show on the other end, which must change if the Fever are to force a Game 5.

Ad

Las Vegas Aces vs. Indiana Fever Predicted Starting 5s for Game 4

Aces

G - Chelsea Gray, G - Jackie Young, F - A'ja Wilson, F - Kiersten Bell, C - NaLyssa Smith

Fever

G - Kelsey Mitchell, G - Odyssey Sims, F - Lexie Hull, F - Natasha Howard, C - Aliyah Boston

Las Vegas Aces vs. Indiana Fever Betting Tips for Game 4

A'ja Wilson is favored to score over 24.5 points after managing only 13 in the last game. The Fever's focus could spread out to other players as well after Jackie Young and NaLyssa Smith's blitz in Game 3.

Ad

Kelsey Mitchell is favored to score over 19.5 points after two quiet outings. Mitchell hasn't had a slump longer than two outings for a significant period, and that's unlikely to change.

Aliyah Boston is favored to grab under 9.5 rebounds. After 13 and 11 rebounds in Games 1 and 2, Boston had eight in Game 3.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Indiana Fever Prediction for Game 4

The Aces aren't heavily favored to win Game 4 with a -3.5-point spread, but they are likely to close the series. Despite their struggles against the Fever, the Aces' experience and talent heavily tilt games in their favor down the stretch, where Indiana hasn't been able to impose itself.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More