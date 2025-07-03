  • home icon
Las Vegas Aces vs Indiana Fever Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for July 3 | 2025 WNBA Season

By Advait Jajodia
Published Jul 03, 2025
The Indiana Fever kick off their five-game homestand on Thursday, hosting the Las Vegas Aces. Coming off a Commissioner’s Cup title win over the Minnesota Lynx, the Caitlin Clark-less Fever will enter the matchup with confidence.

But aside from Tuesday’s victory, Indiana has had a forgettable season. They sit eighth in the standings with an 8-8 record, losing three of their last five games.

While the Fever have been forced to play without Clark in seven contests, the Aces can't use injuries as an excuse for their subpar performance. However, Las Vegas appears to be gaining momentum as of late, winning three of its last four games. A’ja Wilson was simply unguardable during this stretch, averaging 23.3 points and 10.3 rebounds per game.

The teams have faced each other only once during the 2025 season, meeting at the T-Mobile Arena on June 22. The Fever’s trio of Clark, Kelsey Mitchell, and Aliyah Boston combined for 65 points. But despite building a 10-point lead, Indiana couldn't hold on. Wilson’s 24 points and a combined 37 from Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young resulted in the Aces winning 89-81.

Las Vegas Aces vs Indiana Fever: Injury Reports for July 3

Las Vegas Aces injury report

The Aces have added two players to their injury report. Megan Gustafson, who injured her leg, is listed as “doubtful”. Whereas, Cheyenne Parker-Tyus is officially ruled out of the contest.

Indiana Fever injury report

The Indiana Fever will continue to be without their best player as Caitlin Clark remains sidelined due to a left groin injury.

Las Vegas Aces vs Indiana Fever: Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for July 3

Las Vegas Aces starting lineup and depth chart

The Aces are expected to start with Jackie Young, Jewell Loyd, Chelsea Gray, Kiah Stokes, and A’ja Wilson.

Starters2nd Unit3rd Unit
Jackie YoungDana Evans
Jewell LoydAaliyah Nye
Chelsea GreyTiffany Mitchell
Kiah StokesKiersten Bell Joyner Holmes
A'ja WilsonElizabeth Kitley
Indiana Fever starting lineup and depth chart

The Fever’s projected starting lineup includes Aari McDonald, Lexie Hull, Kelsey Mitchell, Natasha Howard, and Aliyah Boston.

Starters2nd Unit
Aari McDonaldSydney Colson
Lexie HullSophie Cunningham
Kelsey MitchellJillian Alleyne
Natasha HowardBrianna Turner
Aliyah BostonMakayla Timpson
